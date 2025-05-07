Shaq Parris, Barbados Pelicans deliver knockout blow to Guyana in Breakout T20

Barbados Pelicans wicket-keeper Leniko Boucher tries to effect a run out against Guyana Rainforest Rangers in their West Indies T20 Breakout matchup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on May 6. Photo courtesy Daniel Prentice/CWI -

Barbados Pelicans (20 points) delivered a knockout blow to Guyana Rainforest Rangers (15 points) when they got an emphatic seven-wicket win in their West Indies T20 Breakout League match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba on May 6.

With only the top three teams going into the playoff phase at the end of the preliminary round, the Pelicans moved up to second spot on the back of an unbeaten 85 from 46 balls by stylish right-hander Shaqkere Parris. The 21-year-old Parris campaigned for Trinbago Knight Riders in last year's Caribbean Premier League tourney, and he gave a reminder of his talent with a boundary-filled innings that helped the Pelicans chase down a 154-run target with 22 balls to spare.

After opting to bat first, Guyana posted 153 for six, with opening batsman Kevlon Anderson (69 off 61) and Quentin Sampson (43 not out off 25) doing the bulk of the scoring. The Rangers struggled through the power play as they were placed on 35 for two after Rivaldo Clarke (15) and Zeynul Ramsammy (two) fell cheaply. The Rangers lineup got into further trouble and slipped to 53 for five in the 11th over when Ronaldo Alimohammed (one) went via the run out route.

The Rangers then got a partnership that saved their innings as Anderson and Sampson put together 76 for the sixth wicket. Anderson hit six fours and the solitary six in a largely conservative innings, with Sampson hitting four fours and two sixes as he gave Guyana much-needed impetus at the back end. Sampson was suspended from bowling after he was reported for a suspect action in the match against Jamaica Titans on April 29. However, he showed he could bring value with the bat as well.

Known for his big-hitting, Kadeem Alleyne led the Barbados bowling with figures of two for 19, with leg-spinner Zishan Motara delivering a miserly spell of one for 21.

The Rangers would have felt they had a say in the contest as Alleyne (24 off 13) and Shian Brathwaite (ten) were dismissed in the power play by Ashmead Neddd (one for 18) and Jediah Blades (one for 40) respectively. Batting at number three, Parris had other ideas, though, and he hit five fours and seven sixes in a brilliant knock to dominate a 102-run partnership with Kevin Wickham (23 off 20) for the third wicket. Parris' dominance was underscored when he struck Clarke for three sixes in the 15th over.

Wickham was bowled by Alimohammed (one for 16) in the 16th over, but the Pelicans had little worries as they cruised to 156 for three after 16.2 overs.

In what was their last round-robin match, the victory moved Barbados from fourth to second. Host team Trinidad and Tobago Legions head the standings with 31 points from their allotted five games.

After press time on May 6, the Titans played the Windward Islands Infernos.

Summarised Scores:

GUYANA RAINFOREST RANGERS – 153/6 from 20 overs (Kevlon Anderson 69, Quentin Sampson 43; Kadeem Alleyne 2/19) vs BARBADOS PELICANS – 156/3 from 16.2 overs (Shaqkere Parris 85 not out, K Alleyne 24, Kevin Wickham 23). Pelicans won by 7 wickets.