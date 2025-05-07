Scotia Charity Golf tees off May 9

A participant at the 2024 Scotiabank Charity Golf Tournament at the St Andrew's Golf Club, Moka, Maraval.

The 24th edition of the Scotiabank Charity Golf Tournament tees off at 10 am on May 9 at the St Andrew's Golf Course, Moka, Maraval.

The event is one of the bank's major fund-raising programmes in support of the Scotiabank Breast Cancer Fund. Traditionally, the focus has been on breast and cervical cancers, but this has shifted to emphasising the importance of early screening for all types of cancers.

The tournament will feature teams of two, 18-hole, better ball, 7/8 Stable Ford.

The prize-giving ceremony gets under way at 4.30 pm.