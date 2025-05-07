Sasha Balchan embraces her cultural heritage

Sasha Balchan, right, with Vikash Ramlakhan on dholak, left, Vishal Heralal on dhantal and Keevan Maharaj of Balchan's band, Brahamastra Sangeet. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Sasha Balchan, a dynamic 30-year-old from South Oropouche, is a teacher, singer and bandleader who is continuing a legacy of Indian music and heritage passed down through generations.

Balchan started singing and playing the harmonium when she was nine. Her love for local classical and traditional Indian music was inspired by her late grandfather.

“I would sing bhajans (Hindu devotional songs) during Sunday service and annual yagnas at my mandir where I used to live in Jokhan Trace,” she said.

Her grandfather, the late Babwah Teekaram, was a well-known local classical singer who introduced her to the artform.

“He encouraged me to sing local classical. Later on, Ravi Jagroop, a well-known local classical singer, also assisted me with different styles and techniques of local classical singing.” While music remains one of Balchan’s greatest passions, it isn’t her full-time pursuit. By day, she is a teacher at Mohess Road Hindu School – a role she embraces wholeheartedly.

“I have a passion for teaching. I love helping kids grow, watching their eyes light up when they learn something new and being there for them through every step.”

Still, music holds a special place in her heart.

“Music is not a career to me but more of a hobby and passion which was pursued by the emotional connection, and the dream of creating something that could touch others the way music touched me.”

That passion has led her to several notable achievements. “Some of my most memorable moments were winning the NCIC Youth Champ Competition in 2013 as well as placing third in the finals of the annual Chinpire Local Classical Competition. I was also honoured to be a part of the Neeleeji Independence Local Classical and Traditional Chutney Competition.”

Balchan’s music is a reflection of her Hindu upbringing. Her grandfather’s voice and presence remain a guiding force.

“Growing up surrounded by the sounds of traditional instruments, devotional songs, and the stories of gods and goddesses, music became a spiritual experience for me, not just an art form.

“Hearing my grandfather singing local classical as well as traditional chutney made me feel like I was destined to do this as well, as it was a tradition passed down from generation to generation.”

Recently, she realised a longtime dream – the formation of her own band called Brahamastra Sangeet.

“We sing at all religious functions as well as maticoors (the night turmeric is applied on the skin of the bride and groom), weddings and parties. The members of the band are my talented friends and family.”

The band began with Balchan as the lead singer and harmonium player, her husband, Vishal Heralal, plays the dholak and octopad (percussion instruments) and close friend Vikash Ramlakhan, a skilled percussionist and dholak player.

“Later on, more talented, amazing and humble family and friends joined the group.”

As a young artist preserving and promoting local classical and traditional Indian music, Balchan sees her role as part of something bigger.

When questioned on the role of music in promoting and preserving Indian culture and Hinduism, both in TT and globally, Balchan said, “I think music connects generations. Music is something everyone relates to. It tells a story and can explain to anyone what our culture and religion is about and entails. It teaches the younger people about their roots while inviting the world to experience the depth and richness of Indian heritage by the sound of every rhythm, the lyrics, style and melody.”

While she acknowledges that opportunities for this style of music were limited when she began, she’s optimistic about today’s possibilities.

“Gladly, young people now have more opportunities to showcase and promote this amazing art form.”

So how does Balchan balance her musical career, teaching career and personal life?

“Honestly, my husband and I have both grown up with a love and passion for music, so music and our personal life are not much different. There isn’t really anything like balancing or separating it once we both do it together.”

Grateful for the journey so far, Balchan credits her support system for helping her grow as an artiste and individual. She thanks God for the many blessings she has received and gives credit to her parents who have always supported her in any way they could.

“My amazing husband, Vishal – a million thanks to him for his unwavering love and push to become a better ‘me’ every day, and to succeed at whatever I put my mind to, especially in the world of music.”

To aspiring artistes, she offers this heartfelt advice: “Embrace your roots with pride. Your culture is a treasure. Let it shine through your voice, your art and your heart. Stay true to who you are, honour your heritage and most of all, never give up what you love.”

And as the country celebrates Indian Heritage Month, Balchan’s message is one of remembrance and hope.

“Let’s remember the first indentured labourers who came to Trinidad and their contribution to our culture and dharma. The sacrifices they made and the hardship they endured. Let us continue to embrace the rich tapestry of cultures that make us TT and strive to build a future where unity, love and understanding prevail.”