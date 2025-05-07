Sacha Cosmetics founder to lead Trade Ministry

Satya Kama Maharaj

Sacha Cosmetics founder Satyakama "Kama" Maharaj has been sworn-in as the Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

Maharaj was sworn-in at President's House, St Ann's on May 7.

Progressive Empowerment Party political leader Phillip Alexander was also sworn-in as a Minister in the Ministry of Housing.

The two join the rest of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who were sworn-in on May 3.

On that day, Caroni Central MP David Lee was sworn-in as Housing Minister and Anil Roberts was sworn in as a Minister in the Ministry of Housing.

Colin Neil Gosine was also sworn-in as the Parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

Persad-Bissessar told reporters then that the person selected to lead the Trade ministry was out of the country and would be sworn-in at a later date.