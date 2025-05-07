PM's working arrangements in limbo; Udecott says 3 months to fix Whitehall flooding

Whitehall, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

THE working arrangements of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar remain in limbo as some of the concerns raised over the suitability of Whitehall will take approximately three months to address.

In a media release on May 6, the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott), which completed restoration works at Whitehall in 2019 at a cost of $32 million, addressed the issue of flooding at the building, but did not speak on the complaints of mould.

Udecott said areas at Whitehall were identified for attention.

It said basement staff were relocated in February and a contractor chosen just six weeks ago.

“A contractor was engaged on March 28 to carry out the remedial works which are to commence soon. These works are estimated to be completed in a maximum of three months.”

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Barry Padarath on May 6 defended Persad-Bissessar’s decision to work from home until a suitable office space is found for her.

Padarath toured the OPM at Whitehall on May 5 and expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the building. He said the 120-year-old building was “not functional” or conducive to Persad-Bissessar’s use based on health issues such as mould and flooding.

He said these issues prevent parts of the building from being used including the basement where the cabinet secretariat was previously housed.

That department was moved after their office flooded in 2024.

Padarath also suggested work needed to be done on the interior before Persad-Bissessar could set up her office there.

Asked to respond to public criticism being levelled at Persad-Bissessar on social media, and by opposition supporters, for working from home, Padarath asked, “Where do they expect her to work from if there are no proper facilities for her?”

Opposition leader Penelope Beckles-Robinson, speaking after receiving her instrument of appointment at President’s House on May 6, said she is surprised by Padarath’s comments.

“We had our cabinet meeting there just two weeks ago. We have had cabinet there for a long time.

“It is for them to give more information about that… I’m sure the public is waiting for more information, I am (also).”

Padarath: Security risk also a factor

Padarath added the decision was not only Persad-Bissessar’s to make as it was further complicated by security considerations.

“She's not like an ordinary government minister who can walk around, who doesn't have a level of security risk and security threat, et cetera.

“So these things are not determined by Mrs Persad-Bissessar. These things are determined by the security agencies of the State.”

Ag CoP Junior Benjamin, while unable to speak to current security arrangements for Persad-Bissessar, said the security of the PM and other key state officials is taken very seriously.

“That…is of utmost importance to the TTPS and that is why we have an elite section that deals with these situation as priority.”

Benjamin added, “Even in terms of where (Persad-Bissessar) goes, we will want to make sure that there is enough security measures in place so that if anything happens there, the Prime Minister will be able to be secured, one way or the next, both (going) in and (coming) out.”

Whitehall renovation a “vanity project”

Padarath said the building also has space limitations which are proving to be a stumbling block as, coupled with the health and safety issues, staff are currently unhappy.

“The Whitehall only facilitates a secretariat for the Prime Minister which includes two secretaries and two secretaries for the Permanent Secretary.

“The staff, they are very unhappy. The permanent secretary expressed to me that this has been an ongoing situation without it being resolved.”

Padarath described the extensive 2019 renovations as a “vanity project” for former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley.

“That is really what it was. Because (Rowley) essentially sat there alone with just a Permanent Secretary. There's nothing there. It does not function, it does not operate.

“Even the Permanent Secretary is sharing office space with assistants.”

He added the functionality of the space is also hampered by the lack of space for the cabinet secretariat.

“The cabinet secretariat is usually a very confidential and integral part of the operations of the government because Cabinet notes are secret. They can't just be operating out of anywhere.”

He added the state of the building is shocking.

“After spending $40 million to restore that location, to go in there and find out that this is the state of play is deeply disturbing.

“But it is an indictment on the past administration to have allowed the facility to deteriorate to where it is and to have the employees at OPM face the challenges that they are facing by sharing spaces in very cramped conditions.”

Padarath said the Prime Minister's residence and Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's also need major repair work.

“That too is in a very bad condition. The state of disrepair is mind boggling to say the least!”

West: Whitehall fit for use, except for basement

Former public administration minister Allyson West is denying Padarath’s claims that the building is unfit for use.

The building served as OPM headquarters from 1963 and was initially restored in 2000, but had to be evacuated in 2009 due to its state of dilapidation. The building had been in continued use since renovations in 2019

In a media release on May 6, West said in addition to being used by Rowley and Stuart Young, weekly Cabinet and Cabinet sub-committee meetings were held there.

“The building remains structurally sound, safe, and fully operational, except for sections of the basement level occupied by the Cabinet Secretariat.”

She said during the 2024 rainy season, there were reports of leaks and drainage challenges in the basement area where the secretariat was housed but added, “The findings were specific to that area and did not impact the remainder of the building, which continues to be used without restriction.”

West said the basement issues were being addressed by Udecott and speculated the space was unfit for use by this government because of the size of the Persad-Bissessar’s Cabinet.

“It may well be that the real issue is the inability of the Cabinet meeting room, which comfortably accommodated the Rowley and Young Cabinets, to accommodate the current Cabinet.”