Person first, then their disability

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: On May 5, I read two articles which dealt with people with special needs/challenges/disabilities. One was in a newspaper, the other was on social media.

In the daily paper article, it was reported that new Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe spoke about moving forward and improving the lives of "children with disabilities."

In the social media story, the author wrote about an accident where he described the victim as a “special needs child.”

My reason for this letter is to suggest that we should refrain from describing individuals by their disabilities and challenges – almost as if it is their fault for having these disabilities and challenges.

In addition, disabilities and challenges ought to be private, especially in this era where image is everything. Permission should be sought before public exposure is made of a person’s disabilities/challenges, especially if that person is a minor.

This letter does not seek to diminish anyone's efforts to highlight pertinent and relevant issues in any way especially when it involved people living with disabilities/challenges. Dr Bodoe got it right. Other citizens should also get on board and follow his example – the person first, then their disability/impairment after.

Generally, we should not speak or write of a disabled person but a person with disabilities, similarly, not a special needs child but a child who is receiving special education services etc.

Some additional information on this can be obtained from: https://adata.org/factsheet/ADANN-writing

We should always think about our language and how we describe others especially those with disabilities/challenges and especially on social media where public scrutiny is often magnified.

DAVID TONEY

Sangre Grande