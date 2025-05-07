Penny: No honeymoon for Kamla's government

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, left, is congratulated by former prime minister and Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young, centre, and Trincity/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis, at President's House, St Ann's, May 6. - Ayanna Kinsale

OPPOSITION LEADER Pennelope Beckles-Robinson said there will be no honeymoon period for the new government, led by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Speaking to the media after receiving her instrument of appointment at the President’s House in St Ann’s on May 6, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson said she will be holding the government to account immediately.

“There’s no such thing (as a honeymoon)," she said.

"As soon as Parliament begins and the legislative agenda is laid out, we will engage.”

She referenced an upcoming mid-term review and flagged economic pressures. “Given the current oil price—now dipping into the $50s versus the projected $70+ in the budget: we expect revenue shortfalls. The real test will be how the government manages the economy under these conditions.”

She said there was economic growth in 2024, with positive reports from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and Central Bank. However, she cautioned declining oil prices present challenges and pledged her party will hold the government accountable for how it manages its promises.

Beckles-Robinson said a measured approach by the opposition has precedent, citing the leadership of former prime ministers Dr Keith Rowley and Patrick Manning. She said the public demands more than just responsible rhetoric; they expect action and solutions.

“The public is exhausted with just talk.”

She expressed energy and optimism about her new role, saying she looks forward to the opportunity to make a "real difference.”

Reflecting on the challenges facing the People’s National Movement (PNM), Beckles-Robinson stressed the importance of reflection and outreach.

“One of my key priorities is to conduct a proper post-mortem. The party saw a significant drop-in support, over 100,000 fewer votes compared to 2015. That’s a clear signal. We must listen more.”

As MP for Arima, Beckles-Robinson said she frequently hears constituents' concerns, and the public is candid about their priorities. She plans to visit all constituencies—not just marginal ones, to better understand each unique need.

“Some communities still struggle with water access, others with crime or traffic. In one area, murders dropped dramatically: from 16 in one year to none over the past 19 to 20 months. We need to ask, what changed, and how can we replicate that success?”

Public engagement, she noted, remains high, and she believes the public is primarily concerned with moving forward in a constructive manner that offers solutions rather than arbitrary opposition.

She said her new role is about recognising and leveraging her team’s strengths, noting while she brings legal training, ministerial experience, and international representation at the United Nations, effective leadership also means knowing when to delegate.

“I will certainly be a key voice, but I also believe in sharing the platform and drawing on the full strength of our team to represent the people effectively.”