Pennelope Beckles-Robinson appointed as Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

OPPOSITION LEADER and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson received her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at a ceremony held at President’s House, St Ann’s on May 6.

Beckles-Robinson is the first-ever female Opposition Leader of the People's National Movement (PNM). Her appointment also marks the first time the nation has a female Prime Minister, female Opposition Leader and female President at the same time.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale attended the ceremony and brought back these images.