Pennelope Beckles-Robinson appointed as Opposition Leader
2 Hrs Ago
Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
OPPOSITION LEADER and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson
received her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at a ceremony held at President’s House, St Ann’s on May 6.
Beckles-Robinson is the first-ever female Opposition Leader of the People's National Movement (PNM). Her appointment also marks the first time the nation has a female Prime Minister, female Opposition Leader and female President at the same time.
Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale attended the ceremony and brought back these images.
President Christine Kangaloo, right, presents Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson with her instrument of appointment during a ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, centre, with opposition MPs after receiving her instrument of appointment at President’s House, St Ann’s,on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson with her husband Noel Robinson after she received her instrument of appointment at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, left, is congratulated by former prime minister and Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young, centre, and Trincity/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis, at President's House, St Ann's, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson hugs Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young at President's House, St Ann's, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, left, speaks with Trincity/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis, at President's House, St Ann's, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young and Trincity/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis, at President's House, St Ann's, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young greets MP for Laventille East/Morvant Christian Birchwood at President's House, St Ann's, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
PNM general secretary Foster Cummings speaks to former UNC MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne at the ceremony for Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson to receive her instrument of appointment at President's House, St Ann's, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, third from right, leaves President’s House, St Ann’s, after receiving her instrument of appointment on May 6. She is joined by current and former PNM MPs and supporters. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson hugs two young supporters after receiving her instrument of appointment at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 6. Looking on are, from left, MP for Arouca/Lopinot Marvin Gonzales and MP for Laventille West Kareem Marcelle. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson surrounded by opposition MPs and supporters after receiving her instrument of appointment at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
