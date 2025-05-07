Opposition Leader urges progressive politics, people first

President Christine Kangaloo, right, presents Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles with her instrument of appointment during a ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, May 6. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson has responded firmly to critics who have labelled her as too soft-spoken, declaring her calm demeanour reflects strength, not weakness, and signals the beginning of a new era in the Peoples National Party (PNM) political landscape.

“Do not mistake my kindness for weakness. I carry on my shoulders the hopes of citizens whose voices and votes have helped shape the future of our nation,” she said.

Speaking during her instrument-of-appointment ceremony on May 6 at the President’s House in St Ann’s, Beckles-Robinson described the moment not as a burden but as a sacred trust, a responsibility that has guided her throughout her career.

“This ceremony is a public affirmation of a pledge I have long lived by: to serve the people of TT with love, humility, diligence, integrity and unwavering commitment.”

Clad in an off-white two-piece dress suit with a matching blazer and striking faux orange embossed gator-skin heels, Beckles-Robinson said her service is deeply rooted in the needs and aspirations of the people.

“I do not serve for myself but for you, the parents striving for a better future for their children; the entrepreneurs seeking support to grow; the young people eager to pursue their education; the graduates in search of decent work; and the students who need special support to reach their goals.”

In a passionate and historic address, the Opposition Leader laid out a bold vision for a more inclusive, progressive and united country. Pledging a new era of opposition leadership defined by accountability, collaboration and a steadfast commitment to national development.

She also extended congratulations to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, acknowledging the personal and national significance of her victory.

“Madam Prime Minister, your leadership is historic. Today carries even deeper meaning for me personally, as I stand as a former student once seated in your classroom. Your journey from educator to prime minister is a profound reminder that our nation remains a land of possibilities.”

Reflecting on her humble beginnings in South Trinidad, where she grew up without electricity or running water, Beckles-Robinson offered her story as one of resilience and hope.

“I hope it inspires every young person, especially the young women in our nation.”

Now at the helm of the 69-year-old political institution, Beckles-Robinson acknowledged the challenges faced by the PNM, but affirmed her commitment to its foundational principles.

“We are called at this time to return to first principles: people first. That is where the movement started with Dr Eric Eustace Williams and is where we will recommit ourselves today.”

She was careful to distinguish constructive opposition from obstruction, emphasising her vision of principled leadership.

“True leadership is not necessarily loud, aggressive, or degrading. It is steady, thoughtful, and courageous. Our democracy flourishes not through divisiveness but through robust debate, shared purpose and mutual respect.”

Beckles-Robinson pledged under her leadership, the Opposition would not only hold the government accountable but also support forward-thinking, future-focused, visionary legislation and policies that uplift citizens and position the country for long-term success.

To the nation’s youth, she issued both a challenge and a promise: “Your dreams are the future we must safeguard. I am proof that politics and government policy matter. With the fire of patriotism lit deep within our Caribbean soul, we will generate a formidable cadre of young leaders.”

She also paid tribute to workers from various sectors, including farmers, entrepreneurs and cultural icons, promising policies that would empower their success. To the vulnerable and marginalised, she offered reassurance:

“Your struggles are our struggles. You will be at the centre of our advocacy and at the heart of our policies.” She closed her address with a call for national unity and a recommitment to shared values.

“We must begin now. We must rebuild the bridges between our institutions and our people. Every institution has a role. Every citizen has a responsibility.”

In her final words, she quoted the beloved patriotic hymn God Bless Our Nation. With that, Beckles-Robinson marked the beginning of what she called “a new standard of courageous, compassionate, collaborative, and committed leadership” for both the Opposition and the nation.

Following the ceremony, Beckles-Robinson made her way to the Queen’s Park Savannah to greet enthusiastic party supporters who chanted her name. She was joined by several PNM MPs, who praised her leadership.

Interestingly, Beckles-Robinson, who arrived approximately 15 minutes before the start of the ceremony, was warmly greeted by colleagues and specially invited guests, including former Opposition MP Anita Haynes. However, prime minister for 42 days, Stuart Young, notably kept his distance, raising eyebrows among attendees.

One observer was overheard saying: “Wait, so he’s not going to come and greet her?”

Adding to the public support and rumoured rift between Young and Beckles, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Caricom Dr Amery Browne posted a photo on his Facebook page featuring himself and Beckles-Robinson with the caption:

“They tried to rig the system, but you can’t fake authenticity. Congratulations to our Leader of the Opposition.”