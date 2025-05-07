No Pope elected: Black smoke billows from Sistine Chapel chimney

Black smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, where 133 cardinals are gathering on the first day of the conclave, indicating that a successor of late Pope Francis was not elected, on May 7. - AP PHOTO

THE wait for a new Pope will prolong for another day after black smoke was seen rising from the Sistine Chapel chimney, the signal that no Pope had been elected by the conclave of 133 cardinals.

The conclave that met on May 7 in Vatican City failed to elect the new head of the Catholic Church after one round of voting. A diverse group of cardinals hailing from 70 countries will return to the Sistine Chapel on May 8 to try to elect Pope Francis's successor.

The thousands gathered at St Peter's Square to witness the proceedings via several screens in the piazza will now have to wait a bit longer for the white smoke to indicate a new pope has been found.

Pope Francis died on April 21 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. He was 88.