'Naps' beat 'Pres' to reach SSCL U16 south final

Naparima College's Aarion Mohammed -

Naparima College advanced to the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) South Zone Under-16 final after getting past city rivals Presentation College San Fernando team one by 21 runs at Lewis Street Recreation Ground in San Fernando on May 7.

In their final group match, “Naps” posted 180 all out from 33.5 overs, batting first, and successfully defended their total by removing the “Pres” team one for 159, in 33.3 overs.

Aarion Mohammed (40) top scored for Naparima with a quick-fire knock from 19 balls while Amrit Pittiman (33) and Amit Chan (30) also helped bolster the score in the 35-over contest.

Roberto Badree also chipped in with an unbeaten 19.

The quartet led Naps to a competitive score, despite Presentation's Shan Ramtahal (5/50) grabbing a five-for. Zion Phillip did his job with three wickets for 12 runs from seven overs.

Set 181 for victory, Presenation's Aaden Owen led the chase with strong knock of 48 runs from 32 balls. Aaidan Bodoe (23) and Phillip (21) were their next best scorers with the bat.

K’Hill Thomas (15), Bradley Jaggernauth (13) and Ethan Ramcharan (11) also got into double figures, but were unable to push on and carry their team over the line.

Roberto Badree led the Naparima bowling attack with three for 30. Mohammed had an all-round effort with two wickets for 31 runs while Amrit Pittiman (2/26) and Nathan Ramdial (2/28) were also impressive.

In the other match between ASJA San Fernando and Presentation College San Fernando team two, the former emerged winners by five wickets. ASJA still have one group game in hand to complete their preliminary round phase and if victorious, they join Naparima in the U16 title match.

The dates for this year’s south zone final and national quarter-finals will be announced soon.