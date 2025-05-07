MPs must stay connected to constituents

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The new government appears intent on beginning the mammoth task of rebuilding the nation at the earliest possible time – a reality well received by the general citizenry. As both UNC and PNM parliamentarians embark on their new missions, they should all reflect on the initiative taken last year by PM Persad-Bissessar, while she was opposition leader – cottage meetings.

The then opposition leader conducted regular town/cottage meetings in many constituencies across the country. Those meetings were significant in assuring the UNC of the election outcome it wanted, as they fostered deep connections with the average citizen.

When a community is visited by a high-ranking government official or the opposition leader who listens to the problems and promises to act on them, solid connections are established. Moreover, loyalty is solidified when solutions are ongoing or delivered. That is what Mrs Persad-Bissessar achieved.

She and her team which often included the likes of Selwyn Cudjoe and other prominent nationals, listened and empathised with constituents when they complained about issues affecting them, sometimes through tears and heartbreak.

The UNC team communed with the average man in their backyards and provided solutions as best they could have done. That is the essence of caring and that approach should be emulated by all parliamentarians irrespective of if they are in government or opposition.

It is no secret that MPs usually neglect their constituencies while in office and their constituents chide them for visiting only at election time to campaign for votes. It is a disservice that must stop since it breeds distrust and resentment in communities with the potential to morph into criminal acts perpetrated by vulnerable youths.

Consequently, parliamentarians with ministerial functions must find a remedy to balance workloads to include periodic visits, perhaps semi-annually, to their respective constituencies.

At her swearing-in ceremony the prime minister minced no words in cautioning her team, conveying that any form of misconduct while in office will be met with swift and brutal retribution. I applaud her.

If memory serves me right, no other prime minister of TT had the gumption to make such a statement. Evident by her actions during her last premiership, she means it.

That precedent for going forward with a stern warning and no-nonsense mandate should also be adopted by Leader of the Opposition Pennelope Beckles if all Government and Opposition officials are to reset with a clean slate.

Only when all relevant officials understand that they have signed up to serve and not to inherit will we progress as a people. Still, the nation watches on intently, since words alone don’t earn trust. Actions do.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert