Move these signs at Piarco airport

The Piarco International Airport. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I wish to draw attention to the hazardous and thoughtless placement of these new Tobago Fashion Coda signs at Piarco International Airport. Or maybe it was intended that the sign should be "in your face," which it certainly was for me on Monday morning!

I arrived at the airport, got out of the car, bent over to sort out luggage, straightened up and turned and "bam!" I was hit in the face by this low-hanging sign. My brand-new glasses smashed painfully into my eyebrows and were scratched. Some of the plastic sign material got scraped onto my glasses.

Recovering somewhat, I realised there are several of these signs placed at this level on the columns and sticking out towards the roadway. Even if you see it, you may be forced to go around and thus step into the road and get hit by a vehicle.

Please, can the airport authorities rectify this situation urgently, before someone gets seriously hurt and then sue the airport. Please remove or elevate the signs so the bottom of the sign is at least 7ft above the ground, so a tall person can pass under easily without bouncing their head.

To the people or company that installed these signs, please use some common sense in the future and measure the height of such installations from the ground and think about the people who will be using the area to avoid injuries.

DR JAMES HOSPEDALES

Very irate airport user