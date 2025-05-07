Missing boy's body found at Mayaro beach

THE body of 14-year-old Sameer Ragbir, who drowned at Mayaro beach, was found on May 7.

Ragbir went to the beach on May 5 with his family to celebrate his sister’s birthday.

Around 3.30 pm, while in the water with his sister and her boyfriend, he began experiencing difficulties.

He disappeared below the water shortly afterwards.

Commander Wesly Mohammed of Troopers Search and Rescue told Newsday they found Ragbir’s body at around 11 am after dragging a seine from about 200 feet out toward the shore.

“The seine dislodged his body from where it was stuck in the sand and brought it to the surface.”

Mohammed said Ragbir appeared to have been dragged along the sea bed after he drowned as there were bruises on his face, hands and feet.

His family broke down as they identified his body.

Mohammed warned people to be careful when going to the beach, particularly Mayaro, as it can be a dangerous due to the undersea currents this time of year.