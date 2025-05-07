Marlins' Zachary Anthony, Marena Martinez top Maracas Open Water Classic

Subway marketing manager Asha Sanmoogan (L) presents a trophy to Marlins' swimmer Zachary Anthony, who placed first in the male 5k category of the 2025 Subway Maracas Open Water Classic, on May 4, at Maracas Bay. -

MARLINS’ swimmers Zachary Anthony and Marena Martinez splashed to the Subway Maracas Open Water Classic 5km male and female titles when the 2025 edition swam off at Maracas Beach on May 4.

Coming off a successful Carifta Aquatics Championship campaign, Anthony, 18, splashed to victory in one hour, seven minutes and 53 seconds (1:07.53), three minutes and 40 seconds slower than his victorious swim last year.

Anthony’s club mates Isaiah Alexander and Zion Applewhaite swam to silver and bronze respectively, as Marlins swept the top three. Alexander (1:12.50) finished completed the course almost five minutes behind Anthony, while Applewhaite (1:12.59) trailed closely behind in third.

Sea Hawks’ Tyrrel Celestine (1:14.37) and Martinez (1:24.16) rounded off the top five overall finishers respectively. Martinez’s fourth-place finish ahead of a male-dominated field was impressive, and her performance first among the women.

Second among the females was RWB Aquatics’ Toni Rae Yates in 1:30.10, who was also tenth overall. Coming in third was Blue Lightning’s Ava Charles in 1:31.17, also 12th overall.

In the men’s 45-49, Tobago YMCA Aqua Warriors’ John Procope, who swam from Tobago to Trinidad in 2024, topped the field in 1:36.44. William Carr was second in 1:49.15. Tobago YMCA’s Rochelle Pierre (1:47.54) bested the female 35-39 category while T&T Aquatics’ Mixi Mendoza (1:57.38) topped the female 50-54.

Other division winners were T&T Aquatics’ Sean Jardine (2:02.20) in the male 50-54, Kiyomi Rankine (2:11.16) in the female 55 and over and Sjaelean Evans (2:12.43) in the female 40-44.

Anthony also came up trumps in the 300m, clocking 41 minutes and 38 seconds (41.38). Clubmate Marcus Alexander was second in 46.30 while Celestine (47.39) came in third.

Martinez was also the first female to achieve the distance, in 51.56. Jaliyah Celestine (1:03.15) finished as runner-up while Blue Lightning’s Sapphire Wong Chong (1:05.01) was third.

Other Results

1000m – 13 and over

Male Open – 1. Dante Pichery 16.43 (Marlins); 2. Liam D’Abadie 16.49 (Giants Multisport); 3. Tristan Scott 16.51 (unattached)

Female Open – 1. Gianna Pichery 18.20 (Marlins); 2. Kimari Antoine 18.33 (Tidal Wave); 3. Joselle Gibson 18.55 (Tidal Wave)