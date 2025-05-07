Keshorn Walcott's new rehabilitation centre for athletes, public

A genreal view of the new Keshorn Walcott Sport and Rehabilitation Centre, Kitchener Street, Woodbrook. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

TWO-TIME Trinidad and Tobago Olympic javelin medallist Keshorn Walcott has officially opened the doors of the KW Sports and Rehabilitation Centre in Woodbrook, with a clear mission: to provide affordable, high-quality care and injury prevention services to athletes and the wider public.

Located on Kitchener Street, the centre opened on May 1 and has already begun accepting clients by appointment. Walcott said his personal experience battling injuries throughout his illustrious athletic career played a pivotal role in inspiring the creation of the facility. Now in the latter half of his career, which comprised Olympic gold in 2012 and bronze in 2016, Walcott is not only preparing himself for life after sports, but is also helping prepare and protect the nation’s rising sportsmen and women on their respective journeys.

“Besides trying to get some sort of security for my future, one of the main reasons behind the centre was my experiences as an athlete, having so many injuries,” he said. “I had to source different practitioners to aid with those injuries, some even from outside of the country.”

The centre offers a wide range of services including physiotherapy, Pilates, yoga, massage therapy, compression and recovery equipment, with plans to add more such as sports psychologists.

Walcott envisions it as a “one-stop shop” for rehabilitation and ‘pre-habilitation’ — with a strong focus on injury prevention.

“There is a clear need especially in the sporting arena,” he added. “A lot of young athletes get hurt and that’s the end of their career because rehabilitation is not cheap, and a lot of parents cannot afford consistent rehab.”

The centre offers special pricing for athletes, making it more accessible for young sportsmen and women.

“The goal here is to not just rehab athletes but prevent injuries. Prehab is what we’re really trying to focus on.”

Walcott’s greatest injury setback came at the 2023 World Championships in Hungary, when he ruptured his Achilles tendon during a warm-up. He did surgery in Finland soon after, but was out for around ten months during recovery.

Walcott recovered just before the 2024 Paris Olympics and placed seventh in the final.

He understands and has first-hand experience of the struggles athletes face when seeking adequate care.

“Being hurt and trying to get back into competitive season, it’s not easy. I’ve seen young athletes whose careers fade away because injuries go untreated for too long.”

Importantly, the KW Sports and Rehabilitation Centre is not exclusive to elite athletes. “It’s an open space, open for anyone,” Walcott emphasized. “We’re trying to bring everything together — competition, therapy, everything — and give everyone a place.”

The centre operates daily by appointment, and clients can book online (kwrehabilitation on Instagram) or by phone. With more services still in development, including a sauna and additional recovery equipment, Walcott’s vision is to offer what he never had growing up — a reliable, comprehensive facility to keep athletes in peak condition.

Walcott is currently in Portugal in a two-week training camp ahead of the May 16 Diamond League in Doha, his first competition of the 2025 season.