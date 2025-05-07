Global Trinidad and Tobago hosts artiste development workshop

Steve Urchin Wilson, entertainment manager to some of Jamaica's most famous music artistes, including Sean Paul, will be at the RVRB eXperience (RVRB X), an Artiste Development Workshop. -

Global Trinidad and Tobago will host RVRB eXperience (RVRB X) – a two-day artiste development workshop geared to professionally develop musicians and performers.

The event on May 16-17, will offer unparalleled access to industry expertise, hands-on training, and invaluable networking and showcasing opportunities, a media release said.

Participants will learn from luminaries such as Steve “Urchin” Wilson (renowned for his work with Sean Paul), Dana Shayegan of Monk Music, and Michael “Tano” Montano (acclaimed producer for Kes and Coutain). They will share their insights and strategies across a range of crucial topics, including:

Navigating the evolving music industry: streaming, AI, and global trends; Mastering music business fundamentals: rights, contracts, royalties, and financial planning; Building a captivating brand and artiste identity; Leveraging digital platforms and pre-release marketing for export success; Songwriting, production, and performance excellence; Social media strategies for international reach; Networking and collaboration for global opportunities, the release said.

The workshop ends with a showcase where participants will perform original songs or collaborative works, receiving real-time feedback from industry professionals. The showcase provides an opportunity for artistes to show off their skills, seek out collaborations and network.

General manager of the Music Division of Global Trinidad and Tobago Melissa Jimenez said in the release, “The RVRB X – Artiste Development Workshop is a catalyst for growth and professional development. It provides artistes with an easy-to-follow workplan and launchpad for new exporters and offers guidance on new possibilities for those music professionals who are already exporting. By empowering our musicians and performers, we’re building a creative industry that can generate jobs, drive export revenue, and position TT as a leader in the global creative industries/orange economy.”

As TT continues to diversify its economy beyond the traditional non-energy sectors, Global Trinidad and Tobago has identified the creative industries as a priority for business development, economic diversification, and export expansion, the release said.

“Global Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to nurturing talent, fostering entrepreneurship, and undertaking initiatives like the RVRB X Workshop directly support the creation of globally competitive businesses and new sources of export revenue for the country,” Sekou Alleyne, CEO of Global Trinidad and Tobago said in the release.

The 2025 RVRB X event is the fourth installment in the RVRB X series. It builds upon the legacy of previous events held in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by MusicTT, a legacy entity of Global Trinidad and Tobago. The delivery of the RVRB X events have been applauded by local, regional and international players and it continues to align itself to address the changing needs of its stakeholders and the landscape of the local and international music industry, the release said.

Anyone interested in registering for the workshop can do so via the Global Trinidad and Tobago Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn social media pages.

For more info: contact info@musictt.gov.tt.