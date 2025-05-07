Gadsby-Dolly, Imbert elected PNM chairman, vice chairman

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings, left, newly elected PNM vice chairman Colm Imbert and chairman Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on May 6. - Angelo Marcelle

IN a further advance of women being named to top political posts after the April 28 general election, St Ann's East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly was elected to the post of PNM chairman, by the party's general council at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on May 6. The former education minister edged out her rival for the post, Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne, by two votes.

Gadsby-Dolly won 60 votes to Alleyne's 58, and with four spoilt ballots, according to general secretary Foster Cummings who later addressed the media.

The post became vacant upon the resignation of Stuart Young after the party's huge defeat in the general election. The vice chairman post was previously vacant.

Cummings, the former La Horquetta/Talparo MP and ex-minister of youth development and national service, also named Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert as party vice-chairman.

Cummings said the former finance minister was elected unopposed.

While the PNM awaits a new political leader to be selected at its next convention, Cummings said the party's interim leadership now consisted of Gadbsy-Dolly, Imbert, Cummings, Lady Vice Chair Camille Robinson-Regis and Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis. Cummings said this team will decide when the party holds its convention to elect a new leader.

He said the convention would elect a leader using the one-man, one-vote system and the election will be held sooner rather than later, within the six month limit set by the PNM constitution.

Earlier, Arima MP Penelope Beckles was given her instrument of appointment by President Christine Kangaloo.

Asked about any election post-mortem, Cummings said the PNM consistently does reviews. Regarding PNM members down-spirited by the election loss, he said, "We will embark on a process for members to give their views."

Asked about Rowley revoking her and Imbert as deputy political leaders before he resigned last week, Gadsby-Dolly said, "Politics is a very dynamic field."