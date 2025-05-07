Finance ministry bowl out competition in CariFin cricket tourney

Members of the Ministry of Finance and Unit Trust Corporation's cricket teams at the CariFin Games windball cricket competition at Republic Bank Sports Club, Barataria on April 26. - Photo courtesy CariFin Games

MINISTRY of Finance (MOF) reigned supreme when the CariFin Games windball cricket competition was held at the Republic Bank Sports Club, Barataria on April 26, as they defeated Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) in a tight final.

After topping group B, the MOF team got past Sagior in their semifinal as they won by a six-run margin. In the fast-paced three-over contest, MOF posted 34 for six, before limiting Sagicor to 28 for three. In the other semi, UTC’s batsmen flexed their muscles as they chased down a daunting 46-run target to see off the threat of group A winners Scotiabank.

After defeating UTC in their group phase matchup, MOF were intent on showing their superiority in the final. Batting first, UTC made 26 for two in their three overs, with MOF racing to 30 for two to secure CariFin cricket crown with two balls to spare. The tournament’s female MVP, Alyssa Ali, hit a six to clinch the win for MOF. Ali scored 13 runs and took six wickets in the tourney.

MOF’s Clint Williams was the top-scorer in the tourney, with UTC’s Kenneth Williams claiming the overall MVP award after scoring 32 runs and grabbing seven wickets across his team’s matches.

Ali was happy to play a role in MOF’s success after they lost out in last year’s final.

“I’m truly honoured to receive the female MVP award. Taking six wickets and contributing with the bat was just me doing my part for the team,” Ali said.

“This win is not just mine, it’s reflection of the energy, encouragement and unity we have at MOF. I’m proud to wear these colours.”

The 2025 CariFin Games is now at its halfway stage, with the May 7 aerobics burnout being the next event on the calendar. The CariFin football tournament will be held in Barataria on May 10, with the Cross Country and Family Day scheduled for May 18 at the Queen’s Park Savannah.