Derrel Garcia on trial for Portuguese top flight club GD Estoril Praia

San Juan Jabloteh forward Derrel Garcia. - TTPFL

Rising Trinidad and Tobago striker Derrel “Zum Zum” Garcia is currently on trial at Portuguese first division club Grupo Desportivo Estoril Praia.

Garcia, who plies his domestic trade with TT Premier Football League club San Juan Jabloteh, is “reaping the rewards for the hard work” he has put in, the local club posted to Facebook on May 6.

Estoril Praia are currently ninth on the Liga Portugal standings and Garcia will be hoping to impress to bolster his chances of a foreign, pro contract.

Garcia has shown top form with his local club this season and played a key role in helping his team to fourth place, to date, with four rounds remaining.

The former St Benedict’s College player, along with compatriot and fellow forward Lindel Sween, has been described by national team head coach Dwight Yorke as him (Yorke) in his younger years, and is impressed by their youthful talent to score goals.

Garcia also helped Benedict’s to an unbeaten season in 2024 but had their league title stripped after he found to be ineligible to play.