CWI pays homage to 'unsung Windies hero' Hammond Furlonge

Former TT and West Indies batsman Hammond Furlonge, who passed away at 90 on May 6. -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) president Kishore Shallow and CWI CEO Chris Dehring have paid homage to former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies cricketer Hammond Furlonge, who passed away at 90 on May 6.

Furlonge, the uncle of former TT Red Force coach David Furlonge, played three Test matches for the Windies in the mid-1950s, along with 16 First Class matches for TT. In only his third First Class match, Furlonge caught the eyes of the West Indies selectors when he scored 57 and an unbeaten 150 against the touring Australian team in the 1954/55 season.

Furlonge's performance in the tour match earned him a call-up for the fifth and final Test against the Aussies at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica in June 1955. He featured alongside Windies legends such as Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Clyde Walcott, Sir Everton Weekes and Sir Frank Worrell, and registered scores of four and 28 after opening the batting.

In what turned out to be his final Test, Furlonge scored 64 out of a team total of 145 when the Windies played New Zealand in Auckland in March 1956.

"I offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of Hammond Furlonge. He is one of those unsung heroes of West Indies cricket who served the game at all levels for several decades," Shallow said, via CWI's May 7 release.

"During his playing career, he was a dynamic opening batter, competitive and tenacious in his approach to the game. On behalf of the directors, management and staff of CWI and all lovers of West Indies cricket, we salute his legacy and his contribution to the game in the Caribbean, and mourn his loss alongside his family, friends and the cricket-loving people of TT and the Caribbean."

Dehring said Furlonge's courage, skill and quiet determination helped to lay the foundation for future generations of Windies cricketers.

"Furlonge's performances in the 1950s came at a pivotal time in our cricket history, as the team was building its identity and confidence on the world stage," Dehring said.

"We are forever indebted to pioneers like him who paved the way with distinction and pride."

Furlonge's funeral will be held from 10.30 am at St Finbar's Roman Catholic Church in Westmoorings on May 15.