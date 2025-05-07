Build a public service all can be proud of

THE EDITOR: It is high time TT embarked on meaningful and lasting public sector reform.

For too long, the promise of a truly impartial, efficient and citizen-centred public service has been undermined by entrenched ills such as nepotism, favouritism, cronyism, administrative incompetence and a widespread tolerance for mediocrity.

These corrosive practices must end if we are to create a fair and effective system that truly serves the people.

We must reimagine the public service – not as a bloated bureaucracy, but as a dynamic institution grounded in merit, integrity, and results.

Like any high-performing organisation, it should function with clear objectives, sound procedures, and robust performance evaluations. The integration of modern technology and the adoption of contemporary business practices are no longer optional – they are essential if we are to bring our public service into the 21st century.

At the heart of this transformation must be public servants themselves. These individuals deserve fair compensation, access to continuous training, mentorship, and advancement based on merit.

Every worker should be treated with dignity and respect. Long-term investment in the development and well-being of our public servants will yield far greater dividends than any short-term financial fix.

Equally crucial is the establishment of a culture of accountability at every level. No one should be above scrutiny and no wrongdoing should go unaddressed. A reformed public service requires ethical leadership, strong oversight and a steadfast commitment to transparency and good governance.

Real reform begins with leadership that prioritises excellence, equity, and national progress. We must rise above partisan interests and reject the "isms" that divide and weaken us.

The people deserve a responsive, modern and service-oriented public sector. Let us commit – boldly and collectively – to building a public service we can all be proud of.

LEISHA S. DHORAY

Via e-mail