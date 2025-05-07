Briege Pierre-Campbell – from failed teen to beauty queen

Briege Pierre-Campbell -

When Briege Pierre-Campbell walks into a room she carries the confidence of a woman who has fought hard for her place in the spotlight. But that self-assured glow wasn’t always there.

Long before the pageant gowns, photoshoots and public speaking workshops, Pierre-Campbell was a quiet, self-conscious teen trying to survive high school hallways with bullies, cruel whispers and the crushing weight of poverty, and other challenges.

“I didn’t have the latest clothes, I didn’t fit in,” she recalls. “They’d pick at how I looked and even tried to start fights – especially in front of the boys, like they had something to prove.”

The teasing and taunts were relentless, chipping away at her self-esteem. But the same experiences that once threatened to bury her have now bloomed into something powerful – fuelling a journey of transformation, healing, and self-discovery.

“It really took a toll on me and it usually happened when I entered a school for the first time. But it ended up fertilising my dreams instead.”

Breaking through the darkness

Pierre-Campbell grew up in San Raphael in a modest home where money was tight and survival took priority over school uniforms and exam preparations.

“We weren’t middle class. We weren’t even close,” she says with honesty. “There were times I couldn’t attend school regularly. And when I did sit my CXC exams the first time, I failed every single subject.”

At St Augustine Senior Comprehensive, the principal warned her mother that Pierre-Campbell’s continued absences could mean losing her place entirely. That moment jolted her into action.

Her mother doubled down, and Pierre-Campbell began attending more consistently. That’s when something unexpected happened – she found music.

“I couldn’t grasp the academics, I was too far behind. But when I discovered the pan, it gave me something to hold on to.”

She began playing in the school band, Panberry and later with Exodus Steel Orchestra. Music became her therapy. Her joy. Her voice.

A grandmother’s gift, a new beginning

The real turning point came when her grandmother gave her the opportunity to redo fourth and fifth forms at St Joseph College (SJC). It wasn’t just an academic reset – it was an emotional one.

“I didn’t even realise how deeply traumatised I had been until I started healing. That space (SJC) gave me the chance to breathe, grow, and finally succeed.”

She completed enough certifications to launch a professional career, and today, Pierre-Campbell works as a consultant in procurement solutions at an international IT sourcing firm.

Still, something in her heart whispered that there was more.

Community work

One day, scrolling through Instagram while preparing for elections as president of her community group in Chin Chin, Pierre-Campbell saw the Miss Universe TT campaign call.

“I had done the community work. So I asked myself – what’s next?”

That question led her straight into the Miss Universe competition, where she’s now one of 18 contestants. The competition also includes a Miss Supernatural and a Mr Supernatural category. Some of the contestants are competing in both the Miss Universe and the Miss Supernatural. Three men are vying for the Mr Supernatural title.

“I chose Miss Universe over Miss World because of the legacy it holds. I still remember Wendy Fitzwilliam’s win when I was ten. That moment stuck with me. It made me believe it was possible.”

Pageantry hasn’t always been part of her path. She tried it years ago but stepped back, thinking she wouldn’t go far.

“As soon as the photoshoots began, I realised this wasn’t a hobby. This is work. I decided to focus on my career.”

Now, with age and wisdom on her side, she’s returning stronger, more grounded and more determined than ever.

Chasing her dreams

The road has been challenging – physically, mentally, and emotionally. The contestants undergo training in public speaking, runway walking, modelling, and self-reflection retreats.

And despite breaking her toe shortly before the competition, Pierre-Campbell has kept going – still walking runways, still showing up in heels, still chasing her dream.

“No, there’s nothing online that could disqualify me,” she says with a smile. “No scandals, no drama. Just me – real, ready, and reaching.”

What winning means

For Pierre-Campbell, the crown isn’t about glitter or fame. It’s about representation. It’s about becoming an ambassador for the country that shaped her. It’s about showing every young girl who has ever felt unseen, unheard, or unworthy, that their story can rise from struggle to success.

“Winning would be a moment of pure joy. A celebration of everything I’ve overcome. But even without the title, I already feel like a winner.”

She’s found sisterhood in the other contestants. She’s rediscovered dreams she once shelved. And most importantly, she’s reclaimed her voice.

“This isn’t just about a title. It’s about stepping fully into who I am – and owning it.”