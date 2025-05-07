Bmobile discontinues personal cheque payments

Bmobile CEO Kent Western. -

Bmobile will be discontinuing its cheque payment system, effective May 12.

The announcement was made in a media release on May 7.

"Personal cheque usage has steadily declined over the years, with bmobile receiving fewer than 30 personal cheques per month from April 2024 to February 2025," the release said.

"In addition to being subject to processing delays, personal cheques also carry a higher risk of fraud."

Bmobile said this update to its payment options will help it provide more secure, convenient and reliable service with alternatives that are already preferred.

"This continuation will also help streamline the overall payment process and enhance operational efficiency," the release added.

Customers can continue using bmobile's payment channels – its partners stores, TSTT, Tobago public offices in Lowlands and Scarborough.

"Bmobile's digital payment options, such as b-online – its online payment portal – and bmobile go, available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, are also easily accessible to customers," the release said.