Army teams put unbeaten streaks on line as First Citizens Cup kicks off

Defence Force forward Reon Moore (left) sprints away from MIC Central FC Reboot's Dominic Douglas during their TT Premier Football League clash at the St James Police Barracks on May 4. Photo courtesy TTPFL -

DEFENCE Force's TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one and tier two teams will put their unbeaten runs in the 2024/25 season on the line when the round of 32 in the First Citizens Knockout competition commences on May 7.

Defence Force's tier one team are the First Citizens Knockout Cup holders, having beaten AC Port of Spain 3-1 in the 2024 finale. Meanwhile, Defence Force clinched the 2024/25 tier one title when they got a 1-0 win over MIC Central FC Reboot at the St James Police Barracks on May 4.

In the first match of a double-header at the Defence Force Reserves Ground from 5 pm, Defence Force's tier two unit will put a 14-game unbeaten streak to the test when they face tier one's 1976 FC Phoenix. From 7 pm, Defence Force's tier one team will tackle tackle struggling tier two club Evolution FC. Coach Densill Theobald's Defence Force team are on an unbeaten 18-game run in the country's top flight.

Last season's losing finalists AC PoS will also begin their 2025 First Citizens campaign on May 7, as they will face Club Sando's tier two team from 6 pm at the Arima Velodrome.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, an all-tier one clash will see Caledonia playing Eagles FC from 6 pm. From 8 pm in Couva, last season's TTPFL tier one runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC will take on tier two's QPCC.

From 6 pm at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground on May 7, Central FC will tackle tier two holders Harlem Strikers, with a battle of youthful teams taking centre stage in the second game of a La Horquetta double-header when San Juan Jabloteh meet Terminix La Horquetta Rangers from 8 pm. Meanwhile, from 8 pm at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin, Malabar Youngstars, one of the tier two frontrunners, will square off with cellar-placed tier one team Point Fortin Civic.

First Citizens round of 32 action will continue on May 8, with three of the seven matches being contested in Tobago as Bethel SC, Carnbee/Mount Pleasant FC and Sidey's SC look to make their mark. From 6 pm at UTT's O'Meara compound on May 8, UTT will entertain Union Hall United in an interesting matchup between two high-flying tier two teams. On May 3, Union Hall moved to second spot in group two of TTPFL's second tier with a 7-0 mauling of Central Soccer World. UTT are currently third in group one of the second tier.

The winners of this year's First Citizens Cup will receive a $100,000 cash prize, with the runners-up receiving $50,000.