Arima man wins $14m Lotto Plus jackpot

A NLCB Lotto booth -

WHILE the country was abuzz with general election fever, an Arima man's life was changed forever when he picked the correct numbers to win the National Lotteries Control Board's (NLCB) Lotto Jackpot of $14,003,989.74 on April 26.

A NLCB press release said the man is a long-time Lotto player who played his numbers at Chez Marten Restaurant & Bar on Tumpuna Road, Guanapo, Arima.

Raised in Port of Spain, and now a resident of Arima, this winner has been married for over 40 years and living a life grounded in simplicity, humility and faith. With no children of his own, the man told the NLCB he has always found joy in quiet moments and a deep commitment to helping others, especially the youths.

When asked how he discovered his win, he described his disbelief.

“With everything going on before the elections, I couldn’t even remember if I had played. Then I saw the winning numbers pop up on my phone…I found that they looked familiar.

“But I wasn’t sure. I just tossed my phone aside and went to bed.” He said the following morning, curiosity got the better of him. Digging through his wallet, he found the ticket and examined his numbers, which perfectly matched.

Still sceptical, he checked the ticket several times that day, unable to believe his own eyes.

Despite the excitement, he kept the news to himself.

“I knew the country would be focused on election results,” he explained with a smile, “so I waited.” It wasn’t until a few days later, just before heading out to claim his prize, that he quietly told his wife.

Describing his current state simply as “normal,” he says the win hasn’t changed him. The man said he taught himself everything he knows after never being afforded a secondary school education, so he was no stranger to making the most of what life has given him.

“I’ve had to work hard all my life. I missed out on school, I lost my father young and I didn’t get the kind of relationships I hoped for with most of my relatives. But my mother was my biggest supporter. She gave me everything.”

A firm believer in divine timing, he credits the Lord with guiding him to this financial blessing.

“I saw the jackpot had climbed to $14 million and 14 is my favourite number. That was enough for me.”

Though well-travelled, he dreams of one day touring Europe, not for luxury, but for the appreciation of history and culture. As for material things?

“I don’t have a dream car. If my car serves me, I’m fine.” Instead of a big celebration, he quietly thanked God in his heart. That, for him, was enough.

He said his greatest desire is to use the money to help those most in need especially young people facing the same challenges he once did. “I want to invest in youth, in their education and development. That’s where real change happens.”

He regularly plays Lotto, Cash Pot, and Play Whe, playing when he “gets the vibes.” His message to other players? “Follow your heart. And don’t play to get rich, play because you believe something good can happen.”