Al-Rawi: Expect terror, torture, persecution under UNC reign

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles with PNM supporters opposite President's House on Tuesday after she received her instrument of appointment. Behind her is former San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi. -

Defeated San Fernando West candidate Faris Al-Rawi is warning PNM supporters to expect to be tortured and persecuted after the PNM’s recent election defeat.

He made the comment during an impromptu meeting between PNM supporters and a group of MPs, including Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles, and PNM officials opposite President's House after Beckles received her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo on May 6.

PNM social media officer Kwasi Robinson posted video footage of the meeting to his Facebook page.

In the footage, Al-Rawi praised Beckles and said he has supported her “for a very, very long time.

“Hook, line or sinker, all the way forward, Penny has my undying support as does the PNM.”

However, he then struck a more confrontational tone as he warned supporters the next few months will be difficult and called on them to rally around her.

“Expect six months of terror, torture, lies, frivolity and persecution.

“Even though we have a tremendously strong leader whom I back publicly to the end, it requires every one of us in this red army to stand in defence of the nation.

The former attorney general and local government minister said he was sorry to “pour rain” on what was largely a joyful moment, but added party supporters should be each other’s keepers.

“Let us be wary that we are in a war, and the war has cycles. So get ready because they have malicious intent. We must be aware of what we must do together.” Al-Rawi, in his concession speech on election night, April 28, had said he was giving the new Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led administration 12 months to implode. He was defeated by Dr Michael Dowlath, who has been appointed Education Minister.

In her comments, St Ann’s East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, who was elected chairman of the party hours later, said Beckles' appointment represents the best of the PNM.

“We are down but not out. We’ve been here before. We understand what it takes to work and get ourselves back into government.

She added Beckles can count on her support, and not only because she is a woman, but also because of her resilience.

“We are going to be there to support her and lift up her hands, because it’s not easy going.

“She has to succeed because her success is the success of the PNM.”

Gadsby-Dolly insisted the PNM will return to government “in short order,” a sentiment shared by Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga.

He said he expects her to bring the same values she displayed as an MP to the office of opposition leader.

“We expect she will lead the opposition the same way she led in Arima with grace, poise and dignity.

“She will be a voice for the people, and we will follow her lead and support her all the way.”

Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland said Beckles' speech, after receiving her instrument of appointment, "lifted me from a place that wasn’t a nice place. After that speech, there was hope, real hope.”

He described her speech as inspiration for “an institution that is down but not out” and said it was a significant moment.

“That speech marks a tipping point and the turning point for this party.

“Mark today as a red letter day, pun intended, where we are on the way back to serving the people as we ought to be.”

Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales also praised Beckles' speech, saying, “She sounded the right chord and tone that we in the PNM and the country need at this point in time.”

He added that her success, despite a “difficult” journey, should serve as an example for others.

“We have to take from her page the poise, dignity and decorum that is required… She represents, for us, how we need to conduct ourselves even when things don’t go our way.”

He described her appointment to the post as a great day for the PNM.