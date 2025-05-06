Two short scripts, one wild night

Cecile George -

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) will hosts it Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) on May 7 with the cold reading of two short screenplays – Coffin-Head and Kung-Fu-Skito by Cecile George.

The reading takes place at Garden Theatre, Queen's Hall, St Ann's, from 7 pm.

In Coffin-Head, a talented young boy's artwork comes alive to take revenge on his killers.

In Kung-Fu-Skito, a teenage girl uses her kung fu skills to battle an existential threat to her country: mutant mosquitoes from outer space. It’s the calypso kung-fu film you didn’t know you needed.

Brace yourself for a night that swings from the haunting to the hilarious – a back-to-back showcase of two wildly different cinematic worlds, a media release said.

Born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, George migrated to the US for university and earned her BA at Howard University.

The exciting possibilities of narrative storytelling drew her away from news and documentary filmmaking. Her feature screenplays have placed highly in contests like the Chesterfield Writers' Film Project and the Academy Nicholl Fellowships and her short scripts have won awards at competitions in places like San Luis Obispo and TT, the release said.

George’s most recent work, Prism, is currently making the rounds at international short film festivals, and has won awards in Jamaica and Los Angeles.

The MRTS is a vital part of PWT's commitment to developing new talent. This monthly event provides a platform for playwrights to share their work, whether it's a new script or one undergoing revision for a range of platforms – from stage and screen to radio and even site-specific or street performance.

It's a crucial step in the development process, with selected plays often moving on to further refinement and potential staging at the New Play Festival (NPF). Plays read in the 2025 MRTS will be eligible for consideration for NPF 2026.

Whether you're an actor, a film lover, or just curious, come lend your voice, share your thoughts, and help shape these stories in real time. With scripts this wild, the reading and discussions promise to be as entertaining as the screenplays themselves, the release said.

Admission is free.

For more info about Playwrights Workshop Trinbago, to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, or to learn about upcoming events, e-mail: playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com, call 351-6293 or visit Facebook & Instagram: @playwrightsworkshoptt