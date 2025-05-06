Trinidad and Tobago crash to first defeat in Women's T20 Blaze

Trinidad and Tobago's Steffie Soogrim took 2/13. -

Trinidad and Tobago fell to their first loss of the Cricket West Indies Women's T20 Blaze tournament when they were defeated by three wickets by the Windward Islands in their matchup at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, Kingstown, St Vincent on May 5.

After wins over Jamaica and defending champs Barbados, captain Anisa Mohammed's TT team struggled in their third match as they were limited to a meagre 72 for eight from their 20 overs, before Windwards got to the victory target with ten balls to spare.

Veteran Britney Cooper (20 not out off 46 balls) and Mohammed (11) were the only TT players to score in double digits as Selena Ross (two for five) and the spin pair of Zaida James (two for nine) and Afy Fletcher (two for ten) ripped through their batting lineup.

Searching for their first win in the tourney, Windwards had a dreadful start and were reeling at ten for four in the third over as Mohammed (three for 12) and Steffie Soogrim (two for 13) did early damage. TT seized further momentum as Windwards slipped to 24 for six in the eighth over.

With runs hard to come by, Carena Noel (25 off 37) and Earnisha Fortune (11 not out) put together a crucial 46-run stand for the seventh wicket as Windwards inched closer to victory. Noel was dismissed in the 18th over when she attempted a big swipe off Mohammed, but Windwards got to 73 for seven in the subsequent over to clinch victory.

Summarised Scores:

TT: 72/8 from 20 overs (Britney Cooper 20 not out; Selena Ross 2/5, Zaida James 2/9) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS: 73/7 from 18.2 overs (Carena Noel 25; Anisa Mohammed 3/12, Steffie Soogrim 2/13). Windwards won by 3 wickets.

JAMAICA: 48/2 from 5 overs (Chinelle Henry 29 not out; Shawnisa Hector 1/7) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS: 52/2 from 4.5 overs (Qiana Joseph 43 not out; C Henry 1/23). Leewards won by 8 wickets via DLS Method.