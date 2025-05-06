Trade unions in Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean: 2025 and beyond

-

Trade unions have historically played a pivotal role in advocating for workers' rights and promoting social justice in TT and the broader Caribbean.

Emerging in the early 20th century as a response to colonial exploitation and economic inequality, these organisations sought to empower labourers through collective bargaining, political activism and social reform. However, in recent decades, there have been growing concerns about the declining influence and membership of trade unions in the region.

This is a small attempt to explore the factors contributing to this decline, examine the current state of trade unions, and consider their potential future in TT and the Caribbean.

To understand the current status of trade unions, it is essential to consider their historical context. The labour movement gained momentum in the 1930s with significant events like the 1937 labour riots.

These demonstrations highlighted the harsh working conditions and income disparities faced by workers, leading to the formation of several trade unions. Throughout the mid-20th century, unions became instrumental in shaping labour policies and securing benefits such as minimum wage laws, better working conditions and access to healthcare and education for workers.

However, as the political landscape evolved, the influence of unions began to wane. Economic shifts, particularly the transition from agriculture-based economies to more diversified ones, challenged the traditional union model. Increasing competition from globalisation and rising unemployment rates have further compounded these challenges.

Recent statistics suggest a troubling decline in trade union membership and influence in TT and the Caribbean.

Locally, union membership fell from approximately 30 per cent of the workforce in the 1980s to around 12 per cent in recent years. Similar trends are observed across the Caribbean, where unions struggle to maintain relevance in an ever-evolving labour market.

The demographic profile of union members is also changing, with younger workers increasingly disengaging from traditional union structures. Several interrelated factors contribute to the perceived decline of trade unions in the region.

The rise of globalisation has brought about significant changes in the labour market. Multinational corporations have increasingly relocated production to countries with lower labour costs, often bypassing local labour regulations and undermining unions.

Additionally, globalisation has fostered a shift towards informal employment, making it challenging for unions to organise and represent workers.

TT is facing numerous economic challenges including high unemployment rates, sluggish economic growth, and increasing job insecurity. A precarious labour market discourages workers from joining unions, as they may fear repercussions from employers or feel that union membership does not guarantee improved job security.

The nature of work itself is evolving, with a growing number of workers engaged in non-standard employment, such as freelance, part-time, or temporary and contract work. These workers often lack the traditional employment relationships that make union organising feasible, leading to a decline in union influence among these groups.

Changes in labour legislation can also impact union strength. In some cases, governments have enacted laws that weaken collective bargaining rights or make it challenging for unions to engage in advocacy. Political disillusionment among workers can further diminish their willingness to support unions.

In TT, several prominent unions, such as the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) and the Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU) and TTUTA have faced challenges in mobilising members effectively. Despite a legacy of significant political influence, these unions have struggled to adapt to changing economic conditions and the rise of informal employment sectors.

While trade unions in TT and the Caribbean face substantial challenges, the assertion that they are dying may be an oversimplification. Instead, unions are in a period of transformation, grappling with new labour realities and shifting worker dynamics.

To remain relevant, trade unions must adapt their strategies, embrace new organising models, and engage more effectively with younger and non-standard workers.

If trade unions can successfully navigate these challenges, they will continue to play a critical role in advocating for workers' rights and social justice in the Caribbean. The future of trade unions relies on their ability to evolve and respond to the contemporary workforce's needs while maintaining their foundational goals of equity, justice, and solidarity.