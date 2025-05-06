Tobago autonomy should be no problem

A map depicting the proposed Sandals development at No Man's Land in Tobago which was scrapped in 2019. -

THE EDITOR: Autonomy for Tobago should not be a problem. I am positive the new UNC government will be friendly and helpful with getting the necessary paper work completed.

What is difficult to predict is if the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) will be guaranteed a refreshingly higher fiscal support in the next budget.

Why this is difficult to predict? Because it can safely be assumed that what the trade union fraternity desires must – as in must – come first. The revitalising of the Petrotrin refinery is high on the fiscal agenda. Think about the backpay promises and salary increases now expected by the trade union movement.

There will be many sleepless nights for the new Minister of Finance. Poor fellar, his hair is already starting to look grey. He may have to call the past PNM finance minister for some assistance!

Let us now talk about a Sandals hotel for Tobago. Our little Tobago is breathtakingly beautiful but that does not mean that the THA can insist that everything, in any contract, must be dominated by what the THA wants.

Tobago needs Sandals. Sandals does not necessarily need Tobago. Why? Because if the world swings into a recession because of the shenanigans going on in Trump's America, the global tourism sector could suffer.

If the THA comes out too demanding or obstructionist, Sandals could once more take off their sandals and go. Beautiful new airport or not, you cannot tell any successful tourism franchise that your word is law.

Play nice and friendly with Sandals because at this point in time there can be no big set of money expected from central government in Trinidad.

At this point in time the needs of the trade union fraternity in TT will have to come first. Plus, of course, the UNC does not need these two Tobago seats held by the TPP. The UNC is already dripping with plenty seats in the House.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin.