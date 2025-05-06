Sobers reviewing Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry

Sean Sobers - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers has indicated he is still in the process of assessing his ministry to determine what changes, if any, need to be made. However, he has already identified a pressing issue: the lack of adequate physical space for staff.

“The current office space is insufficient for the number of staff presently at the ministry,” he said during a phone interview on May 5.

Sobers described the office environment at the 2 Prada Street, St Clair, Port of Spain location as inadequate to meet the needs of the team.

“We’re considering the possibility of relocating or conducting renovations at the current site to provide more space and improved comfort for our staff. We are a staff-orientated ministry, and we’re always looking to safeguard the well-being of our team.”

He noted, together with the permanent secretary and other staff members, a decision will soon be made regarding the best path forward. However, no specific timeframe has been provided for when this decision will be finalised.

“Our goal is to determine the most suitable option to ensure our staff are properly accommodated and feel comfortable in their working environment."

Asked about any new initiatives he plans to implement or specific aspects of the ministry’s operations he may seek to reform, Sobers declined to comment.

“I wouldn’t say just yet: we still have a number of meetings ahead,” he said.

On the question of whether any job cuts might be expected, Sobers firmly ruled that out.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Absolutely not. It’s not about cuts: it’s about creating a more comfortable and supportive environment for our staff.”