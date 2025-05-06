Shaquille Warren wins First Citizens National Poetry Slam

Winner of the 2025 First Citizens National Poetry Slam Shaquille Warren. - Photo courtesy Curtis Henry

THE last night of the 2025 Bocas Lit Fest belonged to the patrons at the finals of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam.

Voices “from the ground” rose to meet the high stage at National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain, and what followed was less a show and more a necessary reckoning, as competitors interpreted the theme, Bring It Home.

Shaquille Warren, a first-time finalist from Aranjuez, walked into the ring wearing a half-red, half-yellow boxing robe. What he delivered was an untitled poem shaped by the noise of an election season and the fatigue of a country still stuck in a cycle of fighting itself, a media release said.

He wasn’t meant to perform that piece. But as he explained in the release, “The atmosphere leading up to the finals . . . the division, the back-and-forth, it didn’t sit right. I had to change it. This one felt necessary.”

That instinct proved right. Warren’s performance – raw, deliberate, and heavy with symbolism – earned him the $50,000 first prize. He dethroned last year's winner Shakira Burton. He became the first poet in the slam's history to win from performing at number one, and only the fourth to win on their slam debut. He is also the seventh male champion in the 14 years of the competition.

This year familiar faces returned. So did heavy truths. Six former slam champions were in the line-up. Two poets were making their debut in the final. Every performer brought something potent, but three triumphed.

Taking second place was Derron Sandy, the 2021 champion and a finalist for the ninth time. His piece, Prime Monster, charted the metamorphosis of a well-meaning citizen into a corrupted political figure, consumed by the hunger for votes and power. He ended, holding an imaginary baby – a symbol of future generations – before throwing it skyward to the chilling echo of David Rudder’s “Vote for we, and we will set you free.” Sandy, for the third time, placed second.

In third place was Alicia Psyche Haynes, back for her second final. Her poem, Mr A, was more than a performance – it was a confession, a catharsis, and a call.

“It’s for every woman who gave too much to a man who gave too little,” she said. It was Friday-night backyard truth-telling energy, delivered with restraint and clarity.

The judging panel was made up of experienced voices – poet Arielle John as head judge, joined by Nickolai Salcedo, Paul Keens-Douglas, Dr Sylvia Rose-Ann Walker, and guest judge Yomi Ṣode, a Nigerian British poet and playwright whose presence deepened the slam’s international credibility, the release said.

Reflecting on the performances, John said, “The poems on the Bring It Home stage offered several calls to action. They interrogated how we govern, how we participate, and how we love. The slam was a university course on Trinbago in the navigations of now. The real question is – what will you, the witness, do about it?”

This year also marked the return of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam to NAPA, after a six-year gap. The energy in the room confirmed what many already knew – this is not just another show. It’s a barometer of national mood, and a space where the truth shows up unfiltered, the release said. The night’s energy was guided by co-hosts Ainka Williams and Thaddeus “Thaddy Boom” Jardine and a crowd that came ready to feel, not just to applaud.

There was also space for reflection as Marielle Forbes, hospitality and youth manager at the Bocas Lit Fest, delivered a stirring tribute to the late Professor Funso Aiyejina, whose legacy is tightly woven into the slam’s foundation.

“What you witnessed tonight, and what you’ll continue to see on future slam stages, is part of the legacy Funso helped shape,” she said, calling it “an unapologetically Caribbean space where our young creatives can stand tall and remind the world that our stories matter.”

Jason Julien, group deputy CEO – business generation at First Citizens, praised the calibre of the event.

“After 14 years, our poets continue to remain relevant, fresh, and impactful. The slam is a platform for honest perspectives delivered in meaningful ways. We congratulate our new and undisputed champion, Mr Shaquille Warren.”

CEO of the Bocas Lit Fest Jean-Claude Cournand made it clear the slam has never been just about poetry.

“It’s about listening. Radical listening. From chief justices to past prisoners, from students to the everyday citizen – this space holds room for all of us to hear each other,” he said. “If someone in your life is out of touch, bring them to the slam.”

Fourteen years since it began as a $1,000 open mic in a university hall, the slam has grown into a space where Trinbagonians can unpack the nation’s hardest truths on stage, and still find beauty in the process.