Protect skin from harsh rays of sun

DELICIA BURRIS

Spa therapist

Skin Cancer Awareness Month, which is being observed in May, aims to educate people about the importance of sun protection and early detection of skin cancer.

In the Caribbean, where the sun shines brightly year-round, it is crucial to take extra precautions to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Why is it important to use sunscreen?

Harsh Caribbean sun

The Caribbean region is known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and sunny weather. However, the same sun that attracts tourists from around the world can also be harmful to your skin.

The Caribbean sun is intense and UV rays can cause damage to the skin, leading to premature ageing, sunburn, and ultimately, skin cancer. By using sunscreen consistently, you can help protect your skin from these harmful effects.

Importance of sunscreen

Sunscreen is a vital tool in the fight against skin cancer. It works by either absorbing or reflecting the sun's UV rays, preventing them from damaging your skin. By applying sunscreen regularly, you can reduce your risk of developing skin cancer and other sun-related skin issues. Additionally, sunscreen helps to prevent premature ageing such as wrinkles and dark spots, keeping your skin looking youthful and healthy.

Choose right sunscreen

When selecting a sunscreen, it is essential to choose one that offers broad-spectrum protection, meaning it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Look for a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and be sure to reapply it every two hours, or more often if you are swimming or sweating. Water-resistant sunscreen is also recommended, especially in the Caribbean, where water activities are popular.

Tips for protection

In addition to using sunscreen, there are other measures you can take to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays. Wearing protective clothing such as hats and sunglasses, seeking shade during peak sun hours, and avoiding tanning beds are all essential ways to reduce your risk of skin cancer. Remember, it's never too late to start practising sun safety – your skin will thank you in the long run.

Love your skin

Your skin is the body's largest organ, and it deserves to be treated with care and respect. By using sunscreen regularly and taking steps to protect your skin from the sun, you are showing love and appreciation for your body. Healthy skin not only looks great but also functions better, helping to regulate body temperature, protect against infection, and provide the sense of touch. So for this Skin Cancer Awareness Month, make a commitment to love and care for your skin by using sunscreen daily.

Protecting your skin from the sun is essential, especially in the Caribbean where the sun shines brightly year-round. By using sunscreen consistently, you can reduce your risk of developing skin cancer and other sun-related skin issues. Remember to love your skin and take the necessary steps to keep it healthy and radiant.

Delicia Burris is a spa therapist and the owner and founder of Glorious Touch Health and Wellness Spa. For more info: on social media @glorioustouchtt or 477-3110