Please PM, break this promise

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar with her grand nephews Kavir and Kiran at a UNC victory motorcade in Penal on May 4.

THE EDITOR: The voice of the majority, or the voice of the people, isn't always the voice of God.

Because the last time I checked, the devil too has a hole in his face that is called a mouth. Normally, after an election is over, the people tend to bombard and demand that the new leadership keep its promises.

Well, I am calling, begging and pleading with the new prime minister (whom I love) to please break one of her main promises. In my view, nothing is wrong with breaking a promise, as long as the promise was a terrible one.

A nation that has a thirst for blood, and an eye-for-an-eye mentality can never prosper, grow and develop. Arming every law abiding itizen who wants a gun is not just a clear and present dfnger, but more importantly, such a move is further going to destroy the future, security and stability of this country.

One of the things that is going to happen, should this election promise be kept, is that many of these law abiding gun owners will themselves become just like the criminals. I strongly suspect many who voted in the general election, did so because they wanted a legal firearm.

Yes indeed, they were promised guns. Some have accused their opposing party and its supporters of only wanting to "eat ah food." Likewise,wanting a gun, in my view is more dangerous to the nation and its people. If the coast guard, customs, the police and all other law enforcement bodies do their job in the first place, there will be no need to arm every law abiding citizen.

I just can't understand why some amongst us are so determined to copycat the Second Amendment of the United States. I believe Stand your Ground law in this country where so many Trinis are already so arrogant and ignorant is going to cause total mayhem, chaos and more bloodshed than we see occurring amongst gangsters themselves.

Just look at the road rage on a daily basis. Hot tempers are flaring at every turn. In many communities, neighbours don't get along with neighbours, sometimes because of a fig leave branch or mango tree branch slightly hanging over their fence.

I guarantee you, many"pipers and sprangers" will be falling off avocado and other fruit trees as a result of the Trini version of stand your ground legislation. Also, lots of "hornermen" will lose their lives just by simply trying to tippy-toe out of their outside woman's yard.

KENNY DAVID

Via e-mail