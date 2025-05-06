NCC chairman hopes to meet new Culture Minister

NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters. -

NATIONAL Carnival Commission (NCC) Winston “Gypsy” Peters hopes to meet with new Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin on May 7.

Peters said he felt good about Benjamin’s appointment although he did not know if he’d remain as the commission’s chair or not.

“I know Michelle. She once worked at the Ministry of Culture, a long time ago when I was minister.

“I know who she is. I know where she lives. She is from Moruga, I grew up in Moruga.”

Peters said an administrative change usually leads to changes in commissions and other bodies.

“When you change government, government has the prerogative to change who they want and put whoever they feel or keep you if they so desire,” he said.

He said he had not been informed of anything as yet.

“That is where I am at. I am waiting to hear whatever decision is made. That is the decision I would go along with,” he added.

May 5 was the first working day in the life of the new government and anything that had to be formulated would take place over the next few days, he said. The United National Congress (UNC) won the April 28 general election.

Peters said he was okay with whatever decision was taken.

He added that no matter what happened he was “cool” as he owned W&M Peters and Sons Ltd and his future had been secured a long time ago.

“I have hundreds of recorded songs and I am still an active performer. I still do all the things I do. But if I have to serve my country in any form I will.”

Peters said he was no longer interested in electoral politics even though he served as the Ortoire/Mayaro MP from 2001-2002 and the Mayaro MP from 2007-2015.

“I do not want to go back as an MP but, in any capacity, I’d serve my country.

“If tomorrow, war breaks out in my country and I have to go fight for my country, I’d do that,” he said.

He said his work at the commission was all done for the good of Trinidad and Tobago.

Peters said he hopes the new ministry would run well as “anything that runs well for the country, runs well for me.”