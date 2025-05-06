Mt Dor man gets bail for election bribery

- File photo

The Mt Dor man arrested on election day and charged with bribery, after he was allegedly found in the community with $30,000 in his car, has been granted his own bail.

The man, 46, from Champ Fleurs, appeared before Master Kimitria Gray on May 5.

He will return to court on June 5.

The man was arrested on April 28 and charged on May 2. Police said around 9.40 am on April 28, they received information about possible voter bribery and intercepted a vehicle at Mt Dor Road.

It was alleged that the suspect was seen offering and paying people $300-$400 to vote for a particular party.

He was arrested. As part of the investigation the $30,000 was confiscated from the man on April 30.