Ministers busy on first day in new government

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen, centre, with members of the ministry on May 5. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government

Government ministers hit the ground running on May 5, visiting their offices at both existing and restructured ministries. Despite challenges in some areas, the ministers were eager to meet their staff and begin work.

One challenge faced was with the Office of the Prime Minister which at the time, did not seem to be in an appropriate condition for Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to move in, according to Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Barry Padarath, who toured Whitehall on May 5.

He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and OPM Parliamentary Secretary Nicholas Morris and the permanent secretary in the OPM. During the tour, Padarath expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the building, suggesting work needed to be done on the interior to fix issues with mould and flooding before Persad-Bissessar could set up her office there.

Finance Minister David Tancoo was greeted by permanent secretary Suzette Taylor-Lee Chee and the ministry’s executive team of permanent secretaries and deputy permanent secretaries when he arrived at the ministry on May 5.

A statement from the ministry said Tancoo received verbal briefings from the executive team as well as several briefing documents on a myriad of subjects under the purview of the Ministry of Finance. It said the minister expressed deep gratitude for the warm reception and comprehensive briefing and indicated that he looked forward to an excellent working relationship with the ministry’s staff and its stakeholders.

It said Tancoo later visited the various divisions and units of the ministry within the Ministry of Finance head office building, where he personally greeted members of staff.

Minister of the People and Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit said her first day in office was a good one.

“I was here very early this morning and met with both permanent secretaries. It has been a pleasure thus far. We just did a walk-through at our head office and we are busy and ready to work for the people of TT. I met with some old colleagues, some old friends, I once worked here, so it’s my pleasure to be here as the minister this morning. I look forward to working with each and every one to make our country and our people happy.”

Mohit was joined by parliamentary secretary to the ministry, Senator Dr Natalie Chaitan Maharaj.

Rural development and local government minister Khadijah Ameen met with department heads on May 5.

In a statement on May 5, the ministry said Ameen identified several immediate recommendations.

“Among these is a directive for the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) to develop and present a comprehensive programme of works aimed at flood reduction in the Caroni River Basin and the Oropouche River Basin.

“Additionally, there is a call for the establishment of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for disaster shelters. These SOPs are expected to address key aspects such as shelter management staffing, essential equipment and necessary supplies.”

The statement added those proactive measures came at a critical time, with the rainy season approaching.

“Minister Ameen is committed and already working closely with the relevant teams, wasting no time to ensure that communities are better protected and that the necessary systems are in place before the worst weather hits.”

Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Minister Senator Kennedy Swaratsingh met with Permanent Secretary Aarti Bedassie-Maharaj, the deputy permanent secretaries, the heads of department and managers of the ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said Swaratsingh said his goal was to ensure all the plans, programmes and activities under the mandate of the ministry were done to completion at an exceedingly high level, while driving the agenda for the nation’s economy.

“Minister Swaratsingh stated his intentions to work with all ministries to keep the environment, monitoring and evaluation, technology and cyber security, spatial planning, evidence-based data and national statistics as well as agriculture among other sectors as key factors for the economic development of TT. “

Education Minister Michael Dowlath, Tertiary Education and Skills Training Minister Prakash Persad and Parliamentary Secretary in the Tertiary Education and Skills Training Haresh Narinesingh were welcomed to the ministry by the its executive team.

Dowlath told Newsday the trio were given voluminous briefs which they would study and examine the alignment of government policy for education before deciding on priorities.

A statement from the Housing Ministry said Minister David Lee and Minister in the Ministry Anil Roberts were warmly welcomed as they officially assumed their new portfolios at the ministry’s head office, located at South Quay, Port of Spain.

They were greeted by permanent secretary Shanmatee Singh Ng Sang, along with members of the ministry’s executive team, managers, and staff.

The statement said both ministers took the time to meet with the permanent secretary to be briefed on the Ministry’s work and operations. It said they would be responsible for overseeing the Housing portfolio. It said their ministerial oversight will extend to several key state agencies and entities.

The statement said the executive and staff of the ministry look forward to a successful and impactful tenure under their stewardship.

The Works and Transport Ministry welcomed Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John and Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Senator Eli Zakour.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said, “With over 50 years of combined experience in strategic leadership, business and public service, the ministers bring energy, expertise, and a deep commitment to building a better, more connected TT.

“We are excited to support their passion for delivering sustainable, people-centred infrastructure and modern, efficient transportation systems.”

Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Phillip Watts was welcomed to the Ministry’s head office in St Clair Port of Spain by acting permanent secretary Narine Charran, acting deputy permanent secretary Savitri Balkaran and acting deputy permanent secretary Gabre-Jesu McTair.

In a statement, the ministry said its executives presented an update on programmes offered to athletes and youth between 10 and 35 years.

During this briefing, Watts said, " I am looking forward to working with this team. Let's work together to get the job done and make this the best performing ministry.”

The statement added that Watts toured the head office and greeted members of staff. It said the ministry stood ready to support Watts as he continued the advancement of the Sport and Youth Affairs agenda in TT.

The Ministry of Public Utilities said it looked forward to working with Padarath, also the new Public Utilities Minister; Minister in the Ministry Clyde Elder; and Parliamentary Secretary Shivanna Sam as it continued to work to serve the people of TT.

The trio was also welcomed by the Water and Sewerage Authority.

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander both met with staff at the Ministry of National Security building on Abercromby Street in Port of Spain on May 5.

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe and Minister in the Ministry Rishad Seecharan met with executive members of the ministry and staff at the corporate headquarters of the ministry.

Labour, Small and Micro Enterprise Development Minister Senator Leroy Baptiste took up official duties at the ministry's head office located at Tower C, International Waterfront Centre. He was greeted by permanent secretary (PS) Natalie Willis, acting deputy PS Lorris Alfred and temporary deputy PS Candace Young.

Newsday was informed that new ministries received their letterheads during the day.