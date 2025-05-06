Lee: No plans to scrap PNM projects under Housing Ministry

David Lee takes the oath of office to be a government minister at President's House, St Ann's, on May 3. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

AS Housing Minister David Lee settles into his new portfolio, he says he has no intention of scrapping projects started by the PNM administration, once those projects comply with ministry and legal regulations.

In an interview with Newsday on May 6, Lee described his first day on the job as a positive experience, noting a warm reception from ministry staff.

“I met with the Permanent Secretary and reviewed several documents today (May 6), I’ll be meeting with other department heads in the ministry as well. From there, I’ll engage with the housing management team and take things forward. We have plenty of time.”

Lee was asked about his position on the $45 million mall project initiated by former housing minister Adrian Leonce. The mall, intended for small and micro businesses, had its sod-turning ceremony on April 9 at the Port of Spain Shopping Complex on Independence Square.

Leonce had said the initiative was aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and revitalising downtown Port of Spain.

The proposed mall would provide 22 retail spaces at subsidised rents, expected to generate approximately $528,000 in annual revenue for the state.

Monthly rents at state-run facilities like East Side Plaza and New City Mall currently range from $500 to $2,000, which Leonce said were well below the capital's market rate, which begins around $3,000.

Speaking on the matter, Lee said, “Today is only my second day, and as I understand, that project falls under the East Port of Spain Development Company. But certainly, a project like that could have value. There was a mall on that site previously, so if funds have been allocated, I’ll need to review the details. It would be premature to say whether we’ll proceed or make changes. But again, there was a mall there before, so I don’t see an immediate issue.”

He emphasised that while he does not intend to reverse projects initiated by the previous administration, all initiatives must comply with ministry regulations and be carried out in accordance with the law.

“As far as the mall is concerned, it’s located in the heart of Port of Spain. If proper funding is in place and everything was done correctly, I see no problem with it,” Lee concluded.