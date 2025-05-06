Jearlean inspects Arouca road project

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John, right, inspects a PURE project in Arouca on May 6. - Photo courtesy Jearlean John's Facebook page

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has urged her ministers to hit the ground running and Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John has wasted no time lacing up her boots and getting to work.

John and other members of Cabinet were sworn in at President's House, St Ann's, on May 3.

In a Facebook post on May 6, John said she visited the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) Unit on-site in Five Rivers, Arouca, to assess ongoing infrastructure works.

"The PURE team is currently installing a pre-cast culvert crossing to help reduce flooding in the area.

"It is important for me to have first-hand engagement to better understand the nation’s infrastructure needs."

She said the aim was to boost the connectivity and access in rural communities.

On May 3, John said she was pleased with her appointment and was ready to get to work.

"I'm always happy when I have work that is challenging, but more importantly, work that makes improvements to people's lives.

"I get up every day and get to work very early because you know what you do matters. That is my motivation."