Hindu women congratulate Kamla

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar after she was sworn in as this country's ninth prime minister at President's House on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The Hindu Women's Organisation of TT (HWOTT) offers its sincere congratulations to Kamla Persad-Bissessar on being elected the ninth prime minister – her second time in White Hall.

We wish her and her Government all success with God's blessings and guidance during her term of office. Persad-Bissessar has shown herself to be a strong, resilient and determined force for change and progress.

Judging by her performance in previous years, when her government was in power, we are sure there will be respect and support for all without reference to race or religion. We have full confidence that she will, as she did in the past, put the best interests of the country first.

We would also like to congratulate Pennelope Beckles on her appointment as Leader of the Opposition. We wish her the very best and we know she will rise to the occasion with the grace and dignity she has always displayed throughout her career.

It would be remiss of us if we did not also acknowledge Christine Kangaloo, the current President who has performed her duties unbiasedly and displayed strength and courage on doing so. Trinidad and Tobago has at its helm three women of substance on whom we are depending to lead us in the right direction.

As a group striving for empowerment and protection of women in TT, we would like to suggest to PM Persad-Bissessar, that the laws on domestic and partner violence be reviewed urgently so that a wider, more realistic and practical protection be provided for both women and children.

We of the Hindu Women’s Organisation are hoping that these three honourable ladies will use their shakti to take this country to a better place where every creed and race will find an equal place. May they shine brightly in the interest of our nation.

The HWOTT would also like to urge the prime minister and her government to work together with national and faith-based women's organisations to provide appropriate facilities for women and children who are at risk.

The HWOTT will hold itself ready and available for discussions with the new government on this and any other relevant matter.

KAMLA TEWARIE

HWOTT