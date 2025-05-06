Her journey of resilence and defiance

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar takes her oath of office using the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago as President Christine Kangaloo looks on at President's House, St Ann's on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s journey is one of resilience, strength and defiance in the face of relentless criticism and adversity.

The narrative of her career and public life underscores her ability to endure challenges that would have crushed lesser spirits, particularly in a political landscape as tumultuous and unforgiving as Trinidad and Tobago's. She singlehandedly changed a political party.

The abuse she endured – much of it deeply personal and gendered – speaks volumes about the societal biases that persist against women in leadership.

Having her character attacked from both within her political party and from opposing factions reflects not just an attempt to discredit Persad-Bissessar as an individual but to diminish her as a symbol of female strength and leadership.

It’s a sad indictment of the lengths people will go to undermine someone who dares to challenge the status quo, especially a woman in power. Yet, Kamla’s response to this vitriol was nothing short of remarkable.

Rather than retaliate in kind, she chose to rise above it. Her refusal to stoop to the "gutter level" of her detractors demonstrated dignity and grace that is rare in political discourse.

She showed that true power lies not in the ability to insult but in the capacity to endure, to persevere and to maintain one’s focus on the greater good.

The political arena has often been a hostile space for women and Kamla’s experience is a stark reminder of the additional hurdles women leaders face. The criticism of her health, her age, and even her physical abilities highlights the unfair scrutiny women endure – scrutiny that is rarely, if ever, applied to their male counterparts.

Yet, she turned these criticisms into fuel for her journey, proving that leadership is not defined by physical attributes but by vision, tenacity and the ability to inspire.

Her victory, as recounted in this narrative, is not just a personal triumph but a symbolic one. It represents the victory of perseverance over pettiness, of grace over vulgarity, and of substance over noise.

It’s a powerful reminder that no matter how loud the voices of detractors may be, they can be silenced by the quiet but resolute determination of someone who knows their purpose and remains committed to it.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s story is an inspiration to those who face adversity, especially all women who aspire to lead in a world that often seeks to tear females down.

It’s a testament to the power of resilience, the importance of staying true to one’s values and the impact of leading with dignity and compassion – even in the face of unrelenting opposition.

KENNY PERSAD

Via e-mail