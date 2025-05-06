Health minister: Challenging conditions at San Fernando Hospital

Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe greets a member of the public at the San Fernando General Hospital on May 6. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Health

MINISTER of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe has expressed concern over the deteriorating infrastructure and challenging conditions at the San Fernando General Hospital and San Fernando Teaching Hospital.

Bodoe visited the hospital unannounced on May 6 to get a first-hand understanding of the current conditions and engage directly with front-line healthcare professionals.

In a media release, Bodoe said healthcare staff were operating under challenging conditions, which could potentially compromise both patient care and staff wellbeing. However, he commended the morale and dedication of the staff amidst the challenges.

He said he was disappointment that areas previously allocated for teaching and clinical training had been converted for administrative use, thereby depriving students of valuable hands-on learning opportunities in a clinical environment. The minister also observed the underutilisation and visible decline of certain levels, such as level 18, raising broader concerns regarding maintenance and operational oversight.

Bodoe said, “Our patients and medical professionals deserve facilities that reflect our dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare.”