Gosine: Government to focus on innovation, non-energy sector

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism Dr Colin Gosine. - Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism Facebook

Parliamentary Secretary in the Trade, Investment and Tourism Ministry Dr Colin Neil Gosine met with the ministry’s permanent secretary Randall Karim and members of staff at the ministry's headquarters in Port of Spain on May 5.

In a release, the Ministry said Gosine engaged in meaningful dialogue with personnel during his inaugural visit.

Gosine reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing national economic development with a clear focus on non-energy sector advancement, private sector engagement, innovation and export growth.

He also highlighted the importance of shaping a resilient and inclusive economy, reiterating the government’s intention to accelerate diversification, deepen trade relationships and create a stronger enabling environment for trade, investment, manufacturing, innovation and tourism.

Gosine is a seasoned public servant and business leader with over 30 years of experience.

He brings a wealth of expertise in the finance, insurance and energy sectors to the ministry’s executive team.

Gosine previously served as managing director of a leading insurance brokerage in TT, where he significantly expanded the firm’s portfolio and pioneered innovative insurance solutions both locally and regionally.

He also served as chairman of the National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP), where he spearheaded a major financial turnaround and oversaw key operational upgrades across the national fuel distribution network, the release said.

"Gosine's commitment to national development is further evidenced by his board-level contributions to the Export-Import Bank of TT (Eximbank) and the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco), which supported national development in trade and agriculture.

"He also served as a former temporary senator, where he made significant and consistent contributions to national policy making," the release said.

"The Ministry looks forward to working closely with Dr Gosine as we pursue our core objectives, including improving the business environment, facilitating innovation and investment, and enhancing the international competitiveness of TT."

Gosine was appointed a Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism on May 3, following the April 28 general elections.

A Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism is yet to be announced.