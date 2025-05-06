First Citizens records $444.9m in profits

Anthony Smart chairman of First Citizens Group. -

The First Citizens Group has recorded a profit after tax of $444.9 million for the six months ended March 31.

In its unaudited consolidated financial statement, published on the TT Stock Exchange website on May 6, the group's profit rose by 2.1 per cent or $9.1 million, compared to $435.8 million in 2024.

The group's total assets also increased by $1.4 billion, from $47.1 billion in 2024 to $48.5 billion in 2025.

In the chairman's report, Anthony Isidore Smart said the increase over the six-month period was underpinned by the growth of approximately $1.5 billion in the loan portfolio.

Consequently, the board has declared a second interim dividend of $0.54 per ordinary share, which brings the total interim dividend to $1.06 per ordinary share.

This represents a 9.5 per cent increase when compared to the dividend paid for the same period last year of $0.97.

This dividend will be paid on May 29 to shareholders on record as of May 16.

Smart said, "The group maintains its focus on delivering quality products and services, enhancing our digital presence and driving our environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

"In the area of social responsibility, support in this period was provided mainly in the pillars of sports, culture, environment, youth development and education."

The group also recorded a 4.9 per cent increase in profits before tax of $632.1 million for the period, compared to $602 million in the previous comparable period.

"I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all our customers, employees, fellow directors, shareholders and other stakeholders.

"Your support and contributions to the First Citizens Group are essential to our continued growth and success," Smart said.

On April 8, Smart was re-elected as chairman of the board during the third annual shareholder meeting at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.