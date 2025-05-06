Farley: New THA sport secretary already identified

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

A councillor or an elected assemblyman will soon be selected to replace Tobago West MP Joel Sampson as the Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, in a WhatsApp message, confirmed that Sampson has resigned his THA post.

He said Sampson’s replacement for the position has already been identified, but noted that the name would not be disclosed until all legal formalities are completed.

Additionally, he said there will be no by-election in the Crown Point/Bon Accord district, as the law prohibits such within one year of THA elections, which are constitutionally due in 2025.

The Tobago People’s Party (TPP) won the two Tobago seats in the April 28 general election, with Sampson securing Tobago West with a total of 6,713 votes, 109 votes more than PNM's Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis.