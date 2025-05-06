Dowlath gets homework on his first day as Education Minister

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

WHEN he thought that his days of doing homework was over, former school principal Dr Michael Dowlath said on his first day on the job as Minister of Education, he has been tasked with a heavy assignment.

As a former principal he was tasked with grading students, but in an interview with the Newsday on May 5, Dowlath said he, along with Tertiary Education and Skills Training Minister Prof Prakash Persad and Parliamentary Secretary in the ministry Hansen Narinesingh, a former schoolteacher and attorney, were given voluminous briefs to study.

The briefs contain the programmes and polices of the Education Ministry.

Dowlath said they must now study the briefs and look at the alignment of government policy for education before deciding on priorities, which on the campaign trail suggested the return of an upgraded GATE and scholarship programmes, laptops for students, opening of the UWI Debe campus and changes suggested by the Caribbean Examination Council for a Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTE) that would apply to CSEC and CAPE students.

“The first day on the job was spent walking around the ministry, meeting staff, the permanent and deputy permanent secretaries. They were very welcoming. They were prepared for us. We met with the heads of the department to get an update of the programmes and were presented with the voluminous briefs.

“So, we have some homework to do.”

He said he and Persad would be working from the same space for the time being, until they got further instructions.

He recalled the Tertiary Education Ministry, introduced during Kamla Persad-Bissessar People’s Partnership government and was spearheaded by the late Fazal Karim, was merged with the Ministry of Education under the last PNM administration.

In conversation with the various heads of department, he said they assured it might not be too difficult to separate.

Meantime, the Synod of the Presbyterian Church has congratulated Dowlath on his appointment as Minister of Education.

It said Dowlath is a distinguished Presbyterian educator and servant-leader who has dedicated decades of his life to shaping young minds and building strong institutions.

“His principalship at Iere High School and Naparima College were marked by academic excellence, moral guidance, and a deep commitment to holistic education.

“His elevation to national office is both a testament to his unwavering dedication to the field of education and a proud moment for the Presbyterian family. The Church recognises his new role as a continuation of his faithful calling to serve the youth and the nation with wisdom, humility, and integrity.

“As he assumes this critical portfolio, we pray that Dr Dowlath and his team will be guided by God’s wisdom and grace, drawing on his experience and deep values to lead the transformation of our nation’s education system for the benefit of all.”