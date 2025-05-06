Culture minister wants to preserve cultural heritage

A midnight robber dances on stage at the St James Social & Cultural Committee Traditional Mas Competition titled Keeping the Heritage Alive at the St James Park and Amphitheatre on Western Main Road, St James, on February 20. -Photo by Faith Ayoung

Newly-appointed Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin wants to advance initiatives which preserve cultural heritage.

The ministry issued its first release on May 5 shortly after Benjamin began her first day of ministerial work.

She started her first day at the ministry’s head office at Tower C, International Waterfront Complex, 1A Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

She was accompanied by parliamentary secretary Dr Navindra Roopnarine and they met with the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Videsh Maharaj, acting deputy permanent secretary Martel Waldron, acting community development deputy permanent secretary Florette Clarke and other ministry officials and staff members.

It added that she expressed her enthusiasm to begin this new chapter of public service and affirmed her commitment to working collaboratively with the ministry’s stakeholders to deliver meaningful results.

“She shared her excitement about the opportunities ahead and noted her intention to advance initiatives that preserve cultural heritage, empower communities, and enhance the ministry’s impact across Trinidad and Tobago,” it said.