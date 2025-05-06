Cops challenge transfer from Guard and Emergency Branch

Justice Jacqueline Wilson. - File photo

Two police officers are challenging their transfers from the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) in late 2024, without being given a reason, although they suspect the move is linked to missing uniforms and a threat allegedly made by a former senior officer.

The officers, who requested anonymity, were reassigned to separate divisions and have now been granted permission to proceed with their legal challenge. The matter has been assigned to Justice Jacqueline Wilson.

The officers’ lawsuit contends they were not given notice of an intention to transfer them, nor were they allowed to make representations on why they should not the transferred out of the GEB.

They both applied to become members of the GEB in 2016 and 2018, respectively and completed the induction training for officers in the elite unit, whose core duties include crowd control and high-risk escorts.

According to court filings, several GEB uniforms went missing from the unit’s headquarters in Aranguez and the Prime Minister’s Guard Unit (at the Office of the Prime Minister) in May 2024, but no report was made against them, nor were they told they were suspects. However, their lawsuit said they formed the opinion that their transfers were linked to the alleged theft of the uniforms.

The court documents said the two had voluntarily participated in polygraph tests, but were never told the results. The missing uniforms were one of the questions asked.

While accepting that there is no right not to be transferred and the commissioner has the power to manage the police service and transfer officers to manage human resources, the Police Service Regulations provide that the top cop had to consider any hardship they may face, but they were not allowed to make such representations.

The officers argue that the decision to transfer them was arbitrary, procedurally unfair, and made without providing them an opportunity to respond to any allegations or evidence and without due process.

They maintain that no formal charges or disciplinary action were brought against them, nor were they given reasons for their reassignment.

They said their transfers have left them distressed and humiliated. Attorney Jehan Mohammed-Ali represents the two officers.