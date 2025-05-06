Bassarath: TTCB shares PM's vision for youth development

(FILE) Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president and Cricket West Indies vice-president Azim Bassarath said his organisation's vision is in line with that of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and is eager to work alongside the PM and her regime during their term in office.

After a resounding victory at the general election for the United National Congress on April 28, Persad-Bissessar was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 1, with Phillip Watts being sworn in as the new Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs at President's House, St Ann's on May 3.

Via a May 5 media release, Bassarath threw his support behind both Persad-Bissessar and Watts.

"As the national governing body for cricket, the TTCB proudly aligns with your (Persad-Bissessar's) vision for the holistic development of the young people of our nation," Bassarath said.

"We remain particularly inspired by the numerous impactful initiatives implemented under your leadership during the 2010-2015 People's Partnership administration, which positively shaped the lives and careers of many young athletes across the country."

The release said the TTCB was confident that Persad-Bissessar's renewed leadership would once again create opportunities for young people to realise their true potential.

Bassarath said the TTCB remains committed to strengthening its partnership with the government to position cricket as a powerful vehicle for youth development.

In a correspondence to Watts, the TTCB president said his organisation was ready to continue its sound work and be an exemplar for other sports.

"As the leading sports organisation in TT, the TTCB has set a benchmark for excellence in governance and programme execution," the release said.

"Our record of top compliance ratings from the Sport Company of TT, along with our unmatched development programmes, have helped to establish our national cricketers as some of the best in the region."

The release said the TTCB was encouraged with the work Watts has done with the youths in his La Horquetta/Talparo constituency and believes his background provides the perfect foundation for his new ministerial role.

"We're confident that your leadership will further the advancement of youth and sport development across TT."